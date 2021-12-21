Gharuan village gets nagar panchayat status

Two months after Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi announced to upgrade the historic Gharuan village as a nagar panchayat, the state government issued a notification to this effect on Monday.

For now, the nagar panchayat will function from the Kharar municipal council office. Kharar MC executive officer (EO) Rajesh Sharma has been given the additional charge of Gharuan EO and Baldev Raj Verma has been appointed as the executive engineer of the new civic body.

EO Sharma said they will be looking for a building for the nagar panchayat’s functioning near the village itself for the convenience of Gharuan residents, and hope to shift it by January next year.

In his announcement, the chief minister had said that in view of the historical importance of the village, it will be upgraded to the status of a nagar panchayat to ensure unhindered progress, which would also be beneficial to the nearby villages. While announcing ₹3.25 crore for the renovation of the sarovar in the village, Channi had said all efforts will be made to beautify and develop the village as a tourist spot.

