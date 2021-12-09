Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gita Mahotsav: Haryana, Gujarat governors to inaugurate international symposium at KU

Kurukshetra University will hold a three-day international seminar from December 9 as part of the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav
A large number of scholars from different countries will participate in the technical sessions to be held during the international symposium at Kurukshetra University. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Kurukshetra University will hold a three-day international seminar from December 9 as part of the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav.

The inaugural session of the seminar, on the topic “Vishwa Guru Bharat in the context of Srimad Bhagavada Gita”, will be held in Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Sadan, where Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, along with his Gujarat counterpart Acharya Devvrat, will be the chief guests.

Som Nath Sachdeva, vice-chancellor of Kurukshetra University, said Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal will also attend the inaugural session.

A large number of scholars from different countries will participate in the technical sessions to be held in the seminar.

Organising secretary for the seminar, Tejinder Sharma, said in this seminar, scholars from countries like Mauritius, USA, UK, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, Japan, Germany, Canada, Indonesia, Belarus and UAE will also present their lectures in various technical sessions.

