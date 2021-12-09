Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gita Mahotsav: Haryana, Gujarat governors to inaugurate international symposium at KU
chandigarh news

Gita Mahotsav: Haryana, Gujarat governors to inaugurate international symposium at KU

Kurukshetra University will hold a three-day international seminar from December 9 as part of the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav
A large number of scholars from different countries will participate in the technical sessions to be held during the international symposium at Kurukshetra University. (HT File Photo)
A large number of scholars from different countries will participate in the technical sessions to be held during the international symposium at Kurukshetra University. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 01:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Kurukshetra University will hold a three-day international seminar from December 9 as part of the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav.

The inaugural session of the seminar, on the topic “Vishwa Guru Bharat in the context of Srimad Bhagavada Gita”, will be held in Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Sadan, where Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, along with his Gujarat counterpart Acharya Devvrat, will be the chief guests.

Som Nath Sachdeva, vice-chancellor of Kurukshetra University, said Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal will also attend the inaugural session.

A large number of scholars from different countries will participate in the technical sessions to be held in the seminar.

Organising secretary for the seminar, Tejinder Sharma, said in this seminar, scholars from countries like Mauritius, USA, UK, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, Japan, Germany, Canada, Indonesia, Belarus and UAE will also present their lectures in various technical sessions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out