Global City in Gurugram to be central business hub: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the Global City Project in Gurugram, to be developed under the aegis of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), will be developed as the central business district of Gurugram with focus on modern technology sectors and future oriented industries, low-carbon green infrastructure, easy living, skill building, and employment generation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khattar chaired the second roundtable in Mumbai on Wednesday to understand and consider important inputs for the global city project with delegates of top companies including DLF, Bestech, Godrej, Myhomes, Max Realty, Bharti Realty, etc as participants.

In his address, Khattar said HSIIDC chairman V Umashankar gave a detailed presentation on the project, a mixed land use project being developed in Sectors 36B, 37A and 37B in Gurugram along with the under-construction eight-lane Dwarka expressway in a residential and commercial hub of about 1,003 acre.

The area is envisioned to be developed as a ‘city within a city’. Umashankar said the project ecosystem to be built with the motto of ‘live, work and play’ will provide workspace of the future, modern retail spaces, residential towers, carefully-planned spacious green spaces and dedicated bus corridors, MRTS (Metro), heliport facilities and multi-modal connectivity option.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the project based on transit-oriented development has been done keeping in mind contemporary planning methodology and new normalcy after the pandemic.

Additionally, special emphasis is placed on specific value propositions to investors in the form of first-mover benefits, high-return potential, safety of investments, etc.

An official spokesperson said after the detailed presentation, many real estate developers were invited to present their views on the project from the point of view of planning, infrastructure, marketing, positioning and collaboration, which they will need to provide to the corporation to ensure the successful implementation of the project.

He said the invitees appreciated the visionary approach of government for development of the project and the government for conducting pre-project launch consultations and seeking suggestions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These suggestions included allowing developers more flexibility in planning, to develop landmark projects such as International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), universities, etc, providing information about various development and project phasing strategies and suggestions regarding payment mechanism and government assistance such as single-window mechanism that can be offered to investors to further enhance the interest of developers.