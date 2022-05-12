Global City in Gurugram to be central business hub: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the Global City Project in Gurugram, to be developed under the aegis of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), will be developed as the central business district of Gurugram with focus on modern technology sectors and future oriented industries, low-carbon green infrastructure, easy living, skill building, and employment generation.
Khattar chaired the second roundtable in Mumbai on Wednesday to understand and consider important inputs for the global city project with delegates of top companies including DLF, Bestech, Godrej, Myhomes, Max Realty, Bharti Realty, etc as participants.
In his address, Khattar said HSIIDC chairman V Umashankar gave a detailed presentation on the project, a mixed land use project being developed in Sectors 36B, 37A and 37B in Gurugram along with the under-construction eight-lane Dwarka expressway in a residential and commercial hub of about 1,003 acre.
The area is envisioned to be developed as a ‘city within a city’. Umashankar said the project ecosystem to be built with the motto of ‘live, work and play’ will provide workspace of the future, modern retail spaces, residential towers, carefully-planned spacious green spaces and dedicated bus corridors, MRTS (Metro), heliport facilities and multi-modal connectivity option.
He said the project based on transit-oriented development has been done keeping in mind contemporary planning methodology and new normalcy after the pandemic.
Additionally, special emphasis is placed on specific value propositions to investors in the form of first-mover benefits, high-return potential, safety of investments, etc.
An official spokesperson said after the detailed presentation, many real estate developers were invited to present their views on the project from the point of view of planning, infrastructure, marketing, positioning and collaboration, which they will need to provide to the corporation to ensure the successful implementation of the project.
He said the invitees appreciated the visionary approach of government for development of the project and the government for conducting pre-project launch consultations and seeking suggestions.
These suggestions included allowing developers more flexibility in planning, to develop landmark projects such as International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), universities, etc, providing information about various development and project phasing strategies and suggestions regarding payment mechanism and government assistance such as single-window mechanism that can be offered to investors to further enhance the interest of developers.
-
Haryana to have anti-terrorist squad: Vij
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said an anti-terrorist squad will be constituted by the state government. The ATS will have officers in the rank of SP and DIG. Vij, who presided over a meeting regarding the state's security with the top brass of home and police department said while keeping a close vigil on the activities of terrorists and anti-social elements, the government has to investigate the presence of sleeper cells and their modus operandi. Vij said a campaign should be launched to strengthen the inspection of tenants in state.
-
‘Arrested terrorist got drugs from Pakistan for payment of delivery of explosives’
Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda had not only sent consignments of arms and explosives to the arrested terrorists but also drugs so that his Indian counterparts could get their payment by selling these drugs, revealed the investigators. “During the investigation, it was found that with consignments of arms, explosives and grenades, they used to get drugs which they sold to a dealer to get their payments,” said Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia.
-
Militant killed in encounter in J&K’s Bandipora
A militant was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Bandipora district while another encounter was underway in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Another encounter was underway at Marhama in the Bijbehara area of the Anantnag district. 2 militants arrested in Pulwama A hybrid militant and Waqar Bashir Bhat's associate were arrested in Pulwama district on Wednesday. Both of them are residents of Karimabad, Pulwama.
-
Ammunition recovered in J&K’s Ramban
A cache of ammunition was recovered in Sumber area of Ramban district on Tuesday night.
-
“AAP failed to deliver”: BJP drive to point out Delhi govt’s ‘shortcomings’
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit on Wednesday announced a 'Pol Khol' door-to-door campaign between May 15 and 30 to inform people about the “failure of the AAP government in Delhi to deliver on its promises”. AAP spokespersons did not respond to requests seeking a comment.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics