GMADA razes illegal constructions in Mullanpur

Swinging into action, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Monday began their drive to vacate around 200 acres of land for the Dasmesh Link Canal, metro project and underdeveloped parks.

On Monday, GMADA estate office officials began the drive at Mullanpur and vacated around 19 acres of land. Estate officer Mankanwal Singh Chahal said out of the 10 houses built on GMADA land, five were demolished.

Chahal said some encroachers had even constructed houses on the land. He added that the drive will continue on Wednesday and the goal was to get all land that falls under GMADA vacated.

Around two decades back, the irrigation department around 57 acres of land was transferred—38 acres were given to the forest department and remaining 19 to GMADA—but encroachments, mostly agricultural, have cropped up since.

Similar encroachments had also come up on the 105-acre land acquired by GMADA, back in 2013, for the Dasmesh Link Canal in Chilla Khurd village to Raipur Kalan, covering Sectors 80 to Sector 106.