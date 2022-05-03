GMADA razes illegal constructions in Mullanpur
Swinging into action, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Monday began their drive to vacate around 200 acres of land for the Dasmesh Link Canal, metro project and underdeveloped parks.
On Monday, GMADA estate office officials began the drive at Mullanpur and vacated around 19 acres of land. Estate officer Mankanwal Singh Chahal said out of the 10 houses built on GMADA land, five were demolished.
Chahal said some encroachers had even constructed houses on the land. He added that the drive will continue on Wednesday and the goal was to get all land that falls under GMADA vacated.
Around two decades back, the irrigation department around 57 acres of land was transferred—38 acres were given to the forest department and remaining 19 to GMADA—but encroachments, mostly agricultural, have cropped up since.
Similar encroachments had also come up on the 105-acre land acquired by GMADA, back in 2013, for the Dasmesh Link Canal in Chilla Khurd village to Raipur Kalan, covering Sectors 80 to Sector 106.
Showers on the cards today in J&K
The people of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to get relief from soaring temperatures on Tuesday as the weather office here has predicted rains. The mercury continued to stay several degrees above normal in most parts of J&K on Monday and parts of Jammu have been witnessing heatwave conditions for the past two days. “Thunderstorms will be accompanied by hailstorm and gusty winds,” director of the meteorological department, Sonam Lotus said. The day temperatures in Kashmir are also hovering above normal.
AAP, BJP trade charges over NGO link with Adesh Gupta
State deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that officials of the North Delhi civic body have been collecting funds for an NGO run by associates of a claim the saffron party refuted, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Adesh Gupta.
PU senate clears names for honorary degrees, university awards
Panjab University senate on Monday approved all names proposed by a committee for honorary degrees and PU Ratna awards during the varsity's 69th annual convocation. Various Ratna awards will be conferred upon Professor JS Rajput, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Rani Rampal, Professor Jagbir Singh, Onkar Singh Pahwa and Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia. PU's 69th annual convocation is scheduled to be held on May 6. The gymnasium hall and also the road leading to it were reworked recently.
Himachal CM attempts to woo pensioners; ₹280 crore transferred to 6.35 lakh beneficiaries
Aiming to achieve “Mission Repeat”, which hasn't happened in Himachal in since 1985, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday attempted to woo beneficiaries of various social security pension schemes. Addressing a social security pension disbursal event at Shahpur in Kangra district on Monday, Thakur transferred ₹280 crore as three months' pension to bank accounts of 6,35,375 beneficiaries. He said that from now, all beneficiaries will get their three-month pension directly in their accounts quarterly.
Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh returns to Shimla, gets raucous reception
Newly-appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh arrived in Shimla from Delhi on Monday to a rousing welcome from party workers and legislators. To mark her return, a roadshow was taken out from Parwanoo to Shimla, where her son and legislator Vikramaditya Singh was also present.
