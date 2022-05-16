GMADA starts widening 6km stretch on Airport Road

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has started widening the six-kilometre stretch, from Chatt village to Sector 82 railway bridge, on Airport Road. The widening project is expected to be complete by this November.

At present, the stretch has two 33-ft wide carriageways, which will be increased to a width of 44-ft each. The contract has been given to AK Builders at a cost ₹26 crore.

A senior GMADA official said the Airport road has become the lifeline of Mohali and witnesses heavy traffic during peak hours. “Road widening is being carried out as per the approved master plan. Most of the commercial and residential projects are on this road only. All road gullies on this stretch will be shifted back,” he said.

GMADA approves layout plan for straightening deadly curve

Moving ahead with the plan for straightening the deadly ‘S’ curve near Gurdwara Mata Sunder Kaur in Sector 70, Airport Road, GMADA approved the layout plan for the same and will be signing an agreement with the gurdwara management, which has agreed to give up the land.

Also, GMADA has proposed to give the gurdwara management the land in front of the existing Gurudwara Singh Shaheedan in Sohana.

GMADA chief engineer Balwinder Singh said, “The layout plan has been approved. We will begin the work after meeting the higher authorities.”

The curve near Gurdwara Mata Sunder Kaur is termed the killer stretch as it has seen 100 accidents since it was constructed in 2009, leading to 15 fatalities since January 1, 2021. Accidents here form a major chunk of the overall mishaps on the 18-km Airport Road, according to Mohali police.

Last year in January, the then superintendent of police, traffic, Mohali, Gurjot Singh Kaler, had prepared a report to make the curve safer. The suggestions included installation of mirrors, reflectors, and construction of speed breakers. Following this, police had installed barricades and rumble strips on the road.

The report also suggested that crash barriers installed by GMADA had broken and illegal cuts have been created by commuters to take U-turns, risking lives, while at some places crash barriers were still broken. Kaler had inspected the spot after a woman and her teen daughter were killed as a sand-laden tipper hit their two-wheeler at this blind curve. The police officer had submitted his findings to the GMADA chief engineer.

