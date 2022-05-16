GMADA starts widening 6km stretch on Airport Road
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has started widening the six-kilometre stretch, from Chatt village to Sector 82 railway bridge, on Airport Road. The widening project is expected to be complete by this November.
At present, the stretch has two 33-ft wide carriageways, which will be increased to a width of 44-ft each. The contract has been given to AK Builders at a cost ₹26 crore.
A senior GMADA official said the Airport road has become the lifeline of Mohali and witnesses heavy traffic during peak hours. “Road widening is being carried out as per the approved master plan. Most of the commercial and residential projects are on this road only. All road gullies on this stretch will be shifted back,” he said.
GMADA approves layout plan for straightening deadly curve
Moving ahead with the plan for straightening the deadly ‘S’ curve near Gurdwara Mata Sunder Kaur in Sector 70, Airport Road, GMADA approved the layout plan for the same and will be signing an agreement with the gurdwara management, which has agreed to give up the land.
Also, GMADA has proposed to give the gurdwara management the land in front of the existing Gurudwara Singh Shaheedan in Sohana.
GMADA chief engineer Balwinder Singh said, “The layout plan has been approved. We will begin the work after meeting the higher authorities.”
The curve near Gurdwara Mata Sunder Kaur is termed the killer stretch as it has seen 100 accidents since it was constructed in 2009, leading to 15 fatalities since January 1, 2021. Accidents here form a major chunk of the overall mishaps on the 18-km Airport Road, according to Mohali police.
Last year in January, the then superintendent of police, traffic, Mohali, Gurjot Singh Kaler, had prepared a report to make the curve safer. The suggestions included installation of mirrors, reflectors, and construction of speed breakers. Following this, police had installed barricades and rumble strips on the road.
The report also suggested that crash barriers installed by GMADA had broken and illegal cuts have been created by commuters to take U-turns, risking lives, while at some places crash barriers were still broken. Kaler had inspected the spot after a woman and her teen daughter were killed as a sand-laden tipper hit their two-wheeler at this blind curve. The police officer had submitted his findings to the GMADA chief engineer.
-
Mohali real estate sector bounces back from pandemic slump
Bruised and battered by the pandemic, the real estate market in tricity is finally beginning to bounce back, with Mohali gaining the most traction. It has come a long way since October 2020 – after the first wave receded – when Greater Mohali Area Development Authority had managed to earn merely ₹417 crore by selling off almost half of its total 113 properties. With the virus abating, fortunes have turned.
-
Importance of radio technologists discussed at SGPGI, Lucknow meet
Gallbladder cancer, where the disease spreads to the liver isn't curable but radiological intervention technique called percutaneous transhepatic biliary drainage (PTBD) is proving effective in providing relief in last days of a patients' life. Radio technologists have an important role to play in this technique, said experts at the fourth tech aspire master class organised by the radiology department of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Sunday.
-
Sirsa man held with 5-gram heroin in Mohali
Station house officer of Phase-8 police station, Ajitesh Kaushal, said they had earlier arrested a also a resident of Sirsa, drug peddler Mukesh Kumar, who told them that Vijay Verma helped him procure 55-gram heroin. On Saturday, police received information that Vijay is in Mohali and arrested him. Police said that Vijay will be interrogated regarding the supply line of the drugs and those involved with him.
-
Five men feared drowned in Western Jamuna Canal in Yamunanagar
Five men are feared drowned in the Western Jamuna Canal in Buria region of Yamunanagar on Sunday, after a group of 10 men were allegedly threatened and forced by an anti-group to jump into the river to save their lives. All of them had gone to the river for swimming when a group of 30 armed men arrived to allegedly take revenge over some old enmity, one of the survivors Sahil said.
-
‘Majority of bipolar disorder cases remain untreated in India’
Senior consultant psychiatrist from Kolkata Dr Bhaskar Mukherjee on Sunday said that bipolar disorder is long term illness, consisting of recurrent episodes of either depression or mania. About 1 in 150 persons in India suffer from bipolar disorder but 70% of them remain untreated, hDr Mukherjeesaid. The theme of the CME was “Bipolar Disorder: Recent Updates”. The CME was inaugurated by chief guest justice Ajit Kumar of Allahabad High Court of judicature.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics