Golden Temple lynching: Suspect paid obeisance in sanctum sanctorum 17 times before sacrilege bid

An unidentified youth, who was lynched over an attempt to commit desecration at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on December 18, paid obeisance in the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine 17 times in the last four days, the special investigation team (SIT) probing the matter on Thursday said.

On the day of the incident itself, the suspect paid obeisance four times, SIT head deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Parminder Singh Bhandal said.

“He waited for at least one-and-half-hours every time he went inside. Also, a day before the incident (on December 17), he paid obeisance in the sanctum sanctorum eight times. In our investigation so far, we have found that he went to pay obeisance on December 16 and 15 three and two times, respectively. He was also found sleeping in the Dharam Singh Market on December 17 night,” the DCP added.

Their teams were working to trace the route of the accused and establish his identity, he said citing the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

Police teams are now examining the CCTV cameras installed at the Amritsar railway station and the bus stand to find where the suspect came from as his identity is still wrapped in mystery.

A senior police official, who is part of the investigation, said, “We also examined the CCTV footage of December 16 and 17 from the bus stand and the railway station, but he was not spotted there. Now, our teams will scan the CCTV cameras at the railway station and the bus stand and other public places from December 13 to 15 to trace his route.”

The youth remained outside the Golden Temple since December 16 and didn’t even change his clothes, the official said, adding that he was not accompanied by anyone.

Amritsar police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said their teams haven’t found any clues about the suspect as of now.

State home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) led by deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Parminder Singh Bhandal and directed to submit a report within two days. The SIT, however, is yet to file its report even as it has been five days since the incident took place.

Don’t air footage, SGPC

urges news channels

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has appealed to news channels not to air the footage of the incident, saying it is hurting the sentiments of the devotees.

“The sentiments of the Sikh sangat (community) are being hurt with the playing of clips of viral videos by the television (TV) channels during their debates related to the unfortunate incident of sacrilege at Sri Harmandar Sahib,

SGPC additional secretary Sukhdev Singh Bhurakohna said repeatedly playing the clips from viral videos during the debates and discussions related to this incident by the TV channels is hurting the minds of the Sikh community.

“We have no objection to the channels discussing this issue but it is not appropriate to play the clips over and over again as it is related to the sentiments of the sangat,” he added.