Golfing Eagles triumphs on day three of Panchkula Golf League

In Group A, Highland Kings clinched a solid victory over Aces by Vintage Buildtech with a final score of 41–30; ADS Falcons emerged victorious against the Golfing Panthers, finishing 36–28; in a thrilling contest, Sneakin Golfers defeated Fantastic Fours by a close margin of 37-34
Golfing Eagles defeated Shivalik Swingers with a commanding margin of 45–26 in a Group B match played on the third day of the Aeroplaza Panchkula Golf League (APGL) held at Panchkula Golf Club on Thursday.
In another Group B contest, Par-Tee Crashers triumphed over Tee Titans with a score of 43–31. Next, in a neck-and-neck competition, Green Warriors clinched a narrow victory over Tee Birds by a single point, finishing 38–37. In another thrilling match, Raging Bulls edged past Hansa Legends with a scoreline of 38–35.
Meanwhile, in Group A, Highland Kings clinched a solid victory over Aces by Vintage Buildtech with a final score of 41–30. ADS Falcons emerged victorious against the Golfing Panthers, finishing 36–28. In a thrilling contest, Sneakin Golfers defeated Fantastic Fours by a close margin of 37-34. In the last Group A match, Victory Waves beat Clubs on Flames by a margin of 41-34.