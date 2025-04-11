Golfing Eagles triumphs on day three of Panchkula Golf League

Golfing Eagles defeated Shivalik Swingers with a commanding margin of 45–26 in a Group B match played on the third day of the Aeroplaza Panchkula Golf League (APGL) held at Panchkula Golf Club on Thursday. Third day of the Aeroplaza Panchkula Golf League saw thrilling matches on Thursday. (HT Photo)

In another Group B contest, Par-Tee Crashers triumphed over Tee Titans with a score of 43–31. Next, in a neck-and-neck competition, Green Warriors clinched a narrow victory over Tee Birds by a single point, finishing 38–37. In another thrilling match, Raging Bulls edged past Hansa Legends with a scoreline of 38–35.

Meanwhile, in Group A, Highland Kings clinched a solid victory over Aces by Vintage Buildtech with a final score of 41–30. ADS Falcons emerged victorious against the Golfing Panthers, finishing 36–28. In a thrilling contest, Sneakin Golfers defeated Fantastic Fours by a close margin of 37-34. In the last Group A match, Victory Waves beat Clubs on Flames by a margin of 41-34.