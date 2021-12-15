Government put ‘Himachal on sale’, says Opposition as they walk out

Opposition Congress created an uproar in the House and locked horns with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party members over the government’s move to lease out tourism department properties, which were recently constructed with funding from Asian Development Bank (ADB), before staging a walk-out.

As soon as the question hour ended, leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri raised the issue under point of order.

Accusing the state government of putting ‘Himachal on sale’, Agnihotri said that prime properties of tourism department which were built with funds provided on loans were being sold to private players.

He said that four properties of tourism department in Mandi, Solan and Kullu districts, including convention and cultural centres, had been sold to private players for 10-15 years, in violation of the norms.

Agnihotri alleged that recently the government got sanctioned a loan of ₹2,095 crore to develop tourism infrastructure by building similar properties.

The ruling party members refuted the allegations and accused Agnihotri of lying on record in the House, eventually resulting in a heated exchange between the leader of opposition and the parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj. Amid sloganeering from both the sides, the Opposition members moved into the well of the house and staged a walkout after some time.

Meanwhile, making a statement in the house after the Opposition walked out, Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur said that the tourism department properties were not sold but leased out to private properties.

The minister alleged that when in power, the Congress had sold tourism department units, including Wildflower Hall.

“The properties leased out by the state government will have a clause of 5% annual increase in the lease money, which will add to the state coffers,” he said.

The minister said that many tourism department-owned units were running into losses, with some even becoming defunct.

He said there was no harm in the leasing out properties if the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) was no able to operate them.

“The properties have been leased as per the norms of ADB and the directions by the centre,” he said.

“The Opposition members are disrupting the House daily just for media glare,” he said.

State parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj said it was the UPA government that propagated public-private-partnership (PPP) and built-operate and transfer basis to make public sector units financially viable.

“However, they are now opposing the move by the BJP government,” he said