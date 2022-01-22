Government revises guidelines for management of Covid in children

The ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) has revised the guidelines for the management of Covid-19 in children and adolescents (below 18 years), a state government spokesperson said on Friday.

In a press statement issued here, the spokesperson said that for the management of Covid-19 in children, they have been categorised into asymptomatic, mild, moderate and severe cases.

He said that asymptomatic children, who are positive without any symptoms, required only home isolation under the care of parents or guardians. In such cases, no tests or medicines are required and in case symptoms develop then seek medical advice.

He said that mild cases who have symptoms like sore throat, running nose, cough without breathing difficulty, SpO2 is ≥ 94% on room air, fever needs symptomatic treatment with paracetamol and saline gargles.

Antibiotics are not required and monitoring of symptoms like respiratory rate, oxygen saturation, and activity level are needed. The mild cases can be managed at home or at Covid care centres, he said.

He added that children with asymptomatic infection or mild disease should receive routine childcare, proper nutrition and psychological support.

The government spokesperson said that the moderate cases are those who have mild symptoms and in addition have fast breathing at rest, SpO2 is 90 to 93% on room air. The children with these symptoms need admission to dedicated Covid health centres (DCHC) or Covid-19 hospitals. He said the children with severe symptoms of pneumonia, shock, respiratory distress and SpO2 <90% on room air require admission to ICU of Covid hospital for further management.

The government spokesperson said keeping in view the increase in the number of cases, it is important to teach children and adolescents to follow Covid-appropriate behaviours like washing hands frequently, maintaining a 2-metre distance, wearing masks and staying in open spaces and well-ventilated areas. He appealed to the parents to ensure vaccination to adolescents of the age group of 15-18 years to decrease the risk of infection.