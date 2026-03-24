Government schools in Ludhiana to alert parents if child skips school

In a first-of-its-kind initiative under MIS 2.0, government schools in the district will now send automated SMS alerts to parents if their child remains absent for three consecutive days, aiming to enable real-time tracking of attendance and strengthen parent-school communication. To maximise attendance, schools will use posters, audio messages and digital outreach to inform parents about the PTM. (HT Photo)

As per a letter from the State Council of Educational Research and Training, the new system will be highlighted during the Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) scheduled for March 28. The meeting will be held from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm across government schools, where parents will be apprised of their children’s academic performance and activities conducted during the academic year.

According to teachers, a dedicated mobile application has been introduced to record attendance of both students and staff. Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers Union, said teachers have been trained to use the app, but its effectiveness will only be known after full implementation. He added that practical challenges may emerge once the system is used regularly.

Schools have also been directed to use the PTM to boost enrolment for the upcoming academic session. Parents will be encouraged to continue their children’s education in government schools and participate actively in school-related activities.

Another key focus of the meeting will be creating awareness about the HPV vaccination drive for 14-year-old girls, as directed by the health department. Schools have been asked to sensitise parents to help achieve full vaccination coverage by April.

Institutions selected under the ‘Hunar Sikhya’ programme will organise special orientation sessions for parents of Class 10 students to promote enrolment in skill-based courses. Schools have also been asked to invite panchayat members, school management committees and other prominent local figures to ensure wider community participation.

To maximise attendance, schools will use posters, audio messages and digital outreach to inform parents about the PTM. They have also been instructed to guide parents on increasing involvement in children’s studies and curbing excessive use of mobile phones and television at home.

Additionally, parents will be encouraged to fill feedback forms, which will be shared with authorities to improve future policies.