Govt committed to promoting Jammu’s religious tourism circuit: Omar

Chief minister Omar Abdullah today said his government is committed to promoting Jammu’s religious tourism circuit to boost the region’s economy. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the Budget session of J&K Assembly, in Jammu, on Tuesday. (PTI)

Responding to a supplementary query by MLA Yudhvir Sethi in the legislative assembly, the chief minister, who also holds charge of the tourism department, stated that concerted efforts are being made to publicise every tourism asset in the region.

“The department is actively working on developing the Jammu pilgrimage circuit. I have repeatedly emphasized this to more than one crore Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims. If even 10 to 15% of them can be encouraged to visit other tourist destinations in Jammu, it will significantly benefit the region. However, we have not been able to achieve this so far,” he said.

He acknowledged that a key challenge is the lack of comprehensive information about Jammu’s pilgrimage sites.

“We aim to develop structured itineraries for three-day, four-day, and seven-day pilgrimage tours and promote them effectively. We will ensure widespread distribution of promotional literature at trade and tourism fairs to attract visitors,” he added.

Addressing concerns about the impact of direct train connectivity to Kashmir and the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway by passing Jammu, the CM acknowledged the apprehensions of the local tourism industry.

“Several projects have been implemented under the State Capex Budget and Swadesh Darshan Scheme,” he informed the House.

Among the notable projects undertaken, the government has focused on enhancing major tourist attractions, he said.

The Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) is also spearheading multiple initiatives to modernize Jammu’s infrastructure and enhance its appeal as a tourist destination. As part of its heritage conservation and beautification efforts, JSCL has undertaken the restoration and beautification of iconic landmarks such as Bahu Fort, Mubarak Mandi, Raghunath Bazaar, and various temples and ghats under the Smart City initiative, he said.

Furthermore, heritage sites such as Bahu Fort, the Army Headquarters at Mubarak Mandi, Maha Maya Temple, and Tawi bridges have been enhanced with façade lighting, adding to their visual appeal.

To make historical and cultural experiences more engaging, the government has also introduced digital and immersive light and sound shows at Bahu Fort heritage sites, he added.