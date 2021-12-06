Govt doctors protest in Haryana, threaten to suspend OPDs

Hundreds of government doctors from across the state converged in Karnal on Sunday and took out a protest march for their demands.

Protesting under the banner of the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA), they demanded a special cadre for specialist doctors in the state, restoration of the 40% reservation policy and voiced opposition against direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs).

Addressing the gathering, HCMSA president Dr Jasbir Singh Parmar said the government had not responded to their demands, which were pending for several years.

He said only one third of the required specialist doctors had been hired, leading to work overload and inconvenience to patients.

The doctors demanded that the decision for direct recruitment of SMOs be withdrawn immediately and the posts be filled through promotions.

Dr Parmar said they will intensify their agitation by suspending OPD services on December 13 and will declare a strike from December 14, which may affect emergency services too, if they did not get any response from the government.

The doctors ended the protest by handing over a memorandum to the local representatives of the chief minister.