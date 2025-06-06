Govt has not recommended charging of consultation fee: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday clarified that the government has not recommended charging of consultation fee of ₹10 from patients at the time of registration. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday clarified that the government has not recommended charging of consultation fee of ₹ 10 from patients at the time of registration. (HT File)

“Hospitals have been made autonomous. If they are collecting ₹10 for cleanliness or management, it is not under government instruction. They are free to regulate internally, but we have only sought feedback—not enforced any such fee,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the state health department on Monday, Rogi Kalyan Samities have been authorised to levy user charges on need basis to strengthen and improve services like sanitation, hygiene and maintenance of infrastructure and equipment.

“A consultation fee of ₹10 would be charged from all patients at the time of registration,” the notification reads. Earlier, registrations and consultations were provided free of cost to the patients.

Sukhu said if Rogi Kalyan Samities are satisfied that the financial positions of a hospital are good, they have the option of not imposing the charges.