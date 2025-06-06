Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Govt has not recommended charging of consultation fee: Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 06, 2025 09:34 AM IST

“Hospitals have been made autonomous. If they are collecting ₹10 for cleanliness or management, it is not under government instruction. They are free to regulate internally, but we have only sought feedback—not enforced any such fee,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday clarified that the government has not recommended charging of consultation fee of 10 from patients at the time of registration.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday clarified that the government has not recommended charging of consultation fee of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 from patients at the time of registration. (HT File)
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday clarified that the government has not recommended charging of consultation fee of 10 from patients at the time of registration. (HT File)

“Hospitals have been made autonomous. If they are collecting 10 for cleanliness or management, it is not under government instruction. They are free to regulate internally, but we have only sought feedback—not enforced any such fee,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the state health department on Monday, Rogi Kalyan Samities have been authorised to levy user charges on need basis to strengthen and improve services like sanitation, hygiene and maintenance of infrastructure and equipment.

“A consultation fee of 10 would be charged from all patients at the time of registration,” the notification reads. Earlier, registrations and consultations were provided free of cost to the patients.

Sukhu said if Rogi Kalyan Samities are satisfied that the financial positions of a hospital are good, they have the option of not imposing the charges.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Govt has not recommended charging of consultation fee: Sukhu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On