Punjab govt issues order to drown out protest slogans with DJs during CM’s visits

The “common man’s” chief minister, who loves to step out of his vehicle to meet the common man, seems to be bothered by the noise created by protesting organisations on his visits to different parts of the state.

The Punjab Police, it seems, have found out a novel way to drown out the noise of protesting employees and unions at the venues of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s functions.

An order has been issued to all deputy commissioners and district police heads to arrange DJs to play out loud gurbani/religious songs at the venues of protests during the CM’s visit so that sloganeering becomes inaudible. The orders were issued by the special protection unit of the police, copies of which have been sent to the chief minister’s principal secretary and the director general of police (DGP).

“Whenever there is a protest during the CM’s visit to your respective district, religious hymn or songs should be played by installing DJs on the spot so that the voice of protesters’ slogans could not be heard at the venue of the function,” the order read.

The order, however, was withdrawn later in the evening after it drew flak, saying its was a clerical error. Inspector general of police (special protection unit) AK Pandey issued a letter to all deputy commissioners, police commissioners and SSPs withdrawing the order.

Jakhar, opposition slam move, call it undemocratic

Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar attacked the Channi government over the move. He tweeted, “It couldn’t be true! Sacrilegious and a mockery of democracy.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said that people have a democratic right to protest or raise their voice for their demands. “The Congress government has exposed itself with these orders.”

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema too condemned the move, saying the government is trying to suppress the voice of people. “But first they must understand that Gurbani teaches one to raise their voice against persecution and oppression,” he added.