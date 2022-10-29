Govt moots proposal to set-up high-security jail for gangsters in Punjab

With activities of gangsters going unchecked in jails due to various reasons, the Punjab Government and the Centre is jointly mulling to set-up a high-security jail in Punjab, especially to lodge the hardcore criminals.

According to a senior Punjab Government functionary, the proposal regarding setting-up this high-security jail, was discussed in a recent meeting of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Punjab Government and police officials in Chandigarh earlier this month.

“As per initial proposal, ₹100 crore would be spent on this jail and major portion of which is likely to be borne by the Centre. Punjab has started hunt to look for the government land in border belt of Malwa region,” Punjab Government official disclosed.

The new high security jail, officials said, would have separate cells for all criminals in order to ensure there is no mingling between the gangsters and would have latest jammers to stop mobile signals. The entire security in the jails could be with any of the central security force, initial proposal reveals and it could be a common jail for dreaded gangsters of Haryana and Chandigarh as well.

Special jails after dead zones non-starter:

Move to set-up special jail comes after the idea of the Punjab Government to create ‘dead zones’ inside the jails failed to work out as the Punjab and Haryana High Court raised serious doubts on the proposal keeping in view the human rights issue.

In 2021, Prisons department in a move suggested by Special Task Force (STF) against drugs had decided to lodge 42 dreaded gangsters from different jails in the ‘dead zones’ created in Bathinda Central Jail. ‘Dead Zone’ is a new concept introduced by the jails department as special cells inside jail where there is no signal of the mobiles. This area was guarded by three tier security including the CRPF personnel guarding the main gate of the cells in order to keep close watch on the activities of the gangsters lodged inside.

Solitary confinement and its opposition:

The prison department had also decided to curtail movement of these inmates by increasing their confinement inside the cells to 22 hours as compared to the ordinary inmates who are freed from the cells for nine hours. This move was challenged by seven gangsters and their family members in Punjab and Haryana High Court citing it as ‘quasi-solitary’ confinement was in violation of rights guaranteed under Article 21. The court has also suggested some observations over steps that can be taken to lodge these criminals. The gangsters who had challenged the decision include gangsters Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Ramandeep Singh Rammi, Chandan alias Chandu, Kulpreet Singh Neeta Deol.

However, in a changed scenario now, with focus again on menace by the gangsters especially after the killing of singer Shubdeep Singh Sidhu Moose Wala, both the Centre and state governments want to do something concrete on the issue, a prison department official requesting anonymity said. A meeting over the proposal is said to be scheduled by the end of next month, officials added.

