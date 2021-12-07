‘Govt out to protect the big fish in HPSC recruitment scam’

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-JJP government’s move to dismiss HCS officer Anil Nagar from the service was an attempt to bury the HPSC recruitment scam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the decision of sacking Nagar, a former HPSC deputy secretary who is accused of corruption, Surjewala, in a statement, said Nagar was merely a pawn in the entire episode.

“The government is clearly out to protect the big fish. The conspiratorial manner of restricting the entire recruitment scam probe merely at Nagar establishes a deep-rooted conspiracy to protect the real culprits,” he said.

The former Haryana minister said there can be no fair investigation without sacking the Haryana Public Service Commission. “Only an investigation conducted by an SIT under direct supervision of chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court will bring out the truth,” Surjewala added.

Haryana Congress leaders protest HPSC recruitment scam

PANCHKULA The state Congress leaders and party workers, who were going to gherao the Haryana Public Service Commission office, held a protest against the recruitment scam and some of them were taken into custody by the Panchkula Police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The protest was held under the chairmanship of Haryana party affairs in-charge Vivek Bansal and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja in protest against the recruitment scam.

Addressing the meeting organised before the gherao, Bansal said, “Corruption is flourishing under the BJP-JJP government of Haryana. By doing such a huge recruitment scam, not only the future of unemployed youth has been played with, but they have been mocked. It is absolutely clear that the government is fully involved in this recruitment scam.”

Selja said the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee will continue to raise each issue at every level. She accused the Khattar government and said in the last seven years, not so many recruitments were conducted as there were recruitment scams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“More than 30 paper leak cases were reported during the seven-year tenure of the BJP government led by Manohar Lal Khattar, who used to raise slogans of ‘Na kharchi, na parchi’,” she said.