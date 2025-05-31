Govt working to strengthen Sikh-Hindu brotherhood in state: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the government is working to strengthen the Sikh Hindu brotherhood in the state by following the teachings of Guru Arjan Dev. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini serving at a chabeel counter in Kurukshetra on Friday. (HT Photo)

Along with this, a Sikh museum will be built on 3 acres of land in Kurukshetra to preserve the memories and teachings of the Gurus.

Saini reached Baoli Sahib Gurudwara in Pehowa of Kurukshetra to pay tributes to the fifth Sikh Guru, Guru Arjan Dev on his 419th martyrdom day.

On the occasion, Saini partook of the langar and later served at a chhabil counter.

Saini said that Guru Arjun Dev’s martyrdom will continue to inspire us for ages like a beacon of light, generation after generation, to struggle and sacrifice against injustice, exploitation, and oppression.

On this occasion, HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda, deputy commissioner Neha Singh, superintendent of police Nitish Agarwal, BJP district president Tejender Singh Goldy and other dignitaries were present.

₹51 lakh grant announced for Gaur Brahmin Vidya Pracharini Sabha

Nayab Singh Saini said that the state government will give a three-times amount as generated by the Gaur Brahmin Vidya Pracharini Sabha in village Pahrawar in Rohtak for the construction of campus-III educational institution.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Lord Parshuram’s birth anniversary, Saini announced to give ₹51 lakh grant to Gaur Brahmin Vidya Pracharini Sabha, besides promising to forward demands raised by the Brahmin Sabha to various departments and those feasible will be fulfilled.

“I urge the Gaur Brahmin Sabha to raise funds from the society to construct a campus of education institute at Pahrawar village and the state government will give three-times funds raised by the sabha,” he added.

Earlier, Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for nine projects worth ₹61.23 crore. This includes laying the foundation stones for five projects valued at ₹54.26 crore and inaugurating four projects worth ₹6.97 crore.

He paid tribute to Lord Parshuram on his birth anniversary, and martyrdom day of Sikh Guru Arjan Dev and the birth anniversary of Arut Maharaj.

He said that all these great personalities dedicated their entire lives to the establishment of religion, social unity, harmony and culture.

“Their life journeys continue to inspire us to follow the path of righteousness and serve humanity,” he added.

Describing Lord Parshuram as a mighty warrior and a great social reformer, Saini said that despite being a Brahmin, he took up arms to eradicate injustice and unrighteousness.

“Lord Parshuram Ji teaches us that balance of knowledge and strength can lead society in the right direction. Parshuram Ji had said that even taking up arms to protect religion is a form of penance,” he added.

He further said that inspired by Parshuram’s spirit, the Armed forces under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, carried out Operation Sindoor after the inhumane Pahalgam incident and destroyed the haven of terrorists in Pakistan.

Saini said that the medical college in Kaithal has been named after Lord Parshuram to inspire future generations with his teachings and ideals.

“Our government has declared a gazette holiday on the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram. The longstanding land dispute of the Gaur Brahmin College in Pahrawar village, which had persisted since 2013, has been resolved. The government has also approved 100 seats of Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery at the Gaur Brahmin Ayurveda College, and classes have commenced. A postage stamp in the name of Lord Parshuram has been issued, besides allocating land for a Brahmin dharamshala in Karnal,” he added.