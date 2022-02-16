Govt’s attitude towards anganwadi workers a living example of their thinking towards daughters: Hooda

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has accused the state government of neglecting 52,000 anganwadi workers, saying it is a living example of the negative thinking of the BJP-JJP government towards daughters.

Hooda said anganwadi workers are on strike for the last 70 days and camping in Karnal, the home bastion of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, to press for their demands.

“Daughters are forced to struggle on the streets under the BJP government which gave the slogan ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, but the government is not listening to them,” he said in a statement.

Hooda said the government is not ready to accept the demand for increase in honorarium of anganwadi workers, who are surviving on a low honorarium.

“In March 2018, Khattar had himself fixed the honorarium of skilled and unskilled workers and linked them with dearness allowance, but the present government has backtracked from implementing it. In such a situation, trust of people in the government is going to end,” he said.

Accusing the state government of adopting undemocratic tactics against women workers who are “agitating democratically” for their legitimate demands, he said: “Congress stands firmly with anganwadi workers in every situation. Their demand will be vigorously raised in the upcoming assembly session and if this government does not accept their demands, the demands of anganwadi workers will be fulfilled if the Congress government is formed in future.”