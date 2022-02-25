Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Graft: HC dismisses Narnaul jail superintendent, deputy’s anticipatory bail plea
chandigarh news

Graft: HC dismisses Narnaul jail superintendent, deputy’s anticipatory bail plea

The Punjab and Haryana high court dismissed Narnaul jail graft case accused jail superintendent Anil Kumar, and deputy jail superintendent Kuldeep Hooda’s anticipatory bail plea
The state had opposed the plea saying that the Narnaul jail employees were witnesses, and thus should not be given anticipatory bail to ensure a fair investigation in the graft case. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 01:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court dismissed Narnaul jail bribery case accused jail superintendent Anil Kumar, and deputy jail superintendent Kuldeep Hooda’s anticipatory bail plea on Thursday.

The state had opposed the plea saying that the jail employees were witnesses, and thus should not be given anticipatory bail to ensure a fair investigation.

Anil Kumar, who is posted as Rewari jail superintendent, had the additional charge of Narnaul jail, when his name came up in the case, after Gurugram’s vigilance unit raided the prison on December 9, and caught jail warden, Rajan, accepting a bribe of 1 lakh from the henchman of gangster Vikram alias Papla Gujjar.

After interrogating Rajan, the police arrested Gaje Singh, another jail warden.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
© 2022 HindustanTimes
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP