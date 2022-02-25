Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Graft: HC dismisses Narnaul jail superintendent, deputy’s anticipatory bail plea
The Punjab and Haryana high court dismissed Narnaul jail graft case accused jail superintendent Anil Kumar, and deputy jail superintendent Kuldeep Hooda’s anticipatory bail plea
The state had opposed the plea saying that the Narnaul jail employees were witnesses, and thus should not be given anticipatory bail to ensure a fair investigation in the graft case. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 01:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court dismissed Narnaul jail bribery case accused jail superintendent Anil Kumar, and deputy jail superintendent Kuldeep Hooda’s anticipatory bail plea on Thursday.

The state had opposed the plea saying that the jail employees were witnesses, and thus should not be given anticipatory bail to ensure a fair investigation.

Anil Kumar, who is posted as Rewari jail superintendent, had the additional charge of Narnaul jail, when his name came up in the case, after Gurugram’s vigilance unit raided the prison on December 9, and caught jail warden, Rajan, accepting a bribe of 1 lakh from the henchman of gangster Vikram alias Papla Gujjar.

After interrogating Rajan, the police arrested Gaje Singh, another jail warden.

