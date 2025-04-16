Grenade attack at BJP leader’s house: 2 suspects’ police custody extended by 4 days

Two of the accused involved in the grenade attack at the residence of Punjab BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia were sent to police custody for four more days on Tuesday. Satish and Ravinder alias Harry, who were earlier in six-day police remand, were produced before a local court that sent them to further police custody. A dog squad at the residence of former BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia after the grenade attack on April 7. (ANI file)

Main accused Saidul Ameen, who was arrested by Punjab Police in a joint coordinated operation with Delhi Police and central agencies, is already in Jalandhar police custody for seven days. It was Ameen who lobbed the hand grenade at Kalia’s residence on April 7, shattering glass panes and damaging vehicles. No one was injured in the blast. The e-rickshaw used in the crime, belonging to Satish, was also recovered.

Police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said the accused were thoroughly grilled as the investigation is on keeping all angles in mind. “The details of the investigation can’t be shared at this stage,” she said.

The police said a preliminary investigation had revealed a larger conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistan’s ISI to disrupt communal harmony in Punjab. The police have claimed that the plot was masterminded by Zeeshan Akhtar, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Pakistan-based ISI-sponsored gangster Shahzad Bhatti. The role of Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) is also being probed.

The Jalandhar police have already added Section 113 (terrorist act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the already registered FIR. The initial FIR was registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 324(3) (mischief causing damage to the property) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

Punjab has witnessed at least 16 grenade attacks in the past seven months. In most cases, police installations have been targeted.