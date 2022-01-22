Grenade launcher, 3.79kg RDX recovered in Gurdaspur, 1 held

The Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have thwarted a possible terror attack around Republic Day by recovering a 40mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) with two compatible grenades, 3.79kg RDX, nine electrical detonators and two sets of timer devices for IEDs from Gurdaspur.

Inspector general of police (IGP, Border Range) Mohinish Chawla, said, “As per the information, UBGL is a short-range grenade launching area weapon with an effective range of 150 meters and It could be detrimental to the VVIP security as well.”

“The recovery was made on the disclosure of Malkeet Singh, a resident of Gazikot village in Gurdaspur, who was arrested on Thursday, based on secret information. The police have also booked Malkeet’s aides, identified as Sukhpreet Singh alias Sukh Ghuman, Tharanjot Singh alias Thanna, and Sukhmeetpal Singh alias Sukh Bikhariwal; all residents of Gurdaspur, besides, Pakistan-based International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) chief Lakhbir Singh Rode and fugitive gangster Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla,” he said in a press release issued here.

Chawla said investigations revealed that Malkeet was in contact with Sukh Ghuman, a conduit of Rode, a designated terrorist, and fugitive gangster Arsh Dalla of Moga, now based in Canada. The consignment of explosives was sent by Rode from Pakistan, he added.

Meanwhile, Gurdaspur SSP Nanak Singh said the role of Malkeet Singh in retrieving the consignments of firearms/explosives was revealed during the investigations into the recent ISYF terror module busted by the SBS Nagar Police.

An FIR under sections 17 and 18 of UAPA, sections 4 and 5 of Explosive Substances Act, Section 120B of the IPC, and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been registered at Dinanagar police station. “Investigations are on to identify remaining members of the module,” he added.