Groom, family booked for demanding SUV, 20 lakh cash in dowry during marriage in Karnal

A groom, his father and uncle were booked for allegedly demanding ₹20 lakh cash and an SUV in dowry during a marriage function in Karnal.

The Uttar Pradesh-based family of the bride called off the marriage and called police helpline 112 in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The bride, in her complaint, alleged that the groom, who is in government job and belongs to Jind in Haryana along with his relatives, demanded an SUV and ₹20 lakh cash as they got agitated by not finding the SUV at the main entrance of the marriage palace in Karnal.

After a high drama, the family of the bride called the police and the groom’s family agreed to solemnise the marriage. But in the morning, both the families reached Karnal’s Civil Lines police station and the bride filed a police complaint.

Karnal Civil Lines police station’s officiating in-charge Ramesh Chand said an FIR has been registered against the groom, his father and uncle under the IPC.

He said no arrest has been made so far and police have started investigation. On the other hand, family of the groom has refuted the allegations and said they are ready for the marriage without any dowry.

Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said the FIR was registered and statements of relevant persons are being recorded. Appropriate legal action will be taken accordingly, he added.

In the evening, Haryana Woman Commission also took note of the case and the commission’s officiating chairperson Preeti Bhardwaj Dalal reached Karnal.

She interacted with the bride and later issued directions to the police to include Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act in the FIR.