Groom, family booked in Karnal for demanding SUV in dowry

Seven people, including a groom, his parents and relatives were booked for allegedly demanding an SUV in dowry from the family of a Karnal-based girl, two weeks before the marriage.

Family of the girl filed a complaint at Kunjpura police station alleging that they have called-off the marriage and decided to lodge a police complaint against the groom’s family as their list of demands were increasing. They had demanded a Hyundai Creta besides gold and other items, the family alleged.

In his complaint, the bride’s father, Variyam Singh, of Kalwehari village, alleged that the wedding of his daughter was fixed with Salindar, of Datauli village in Sonepat district around six month ago. Salindar is a clerk in the electricity department and posted in Kharkhoda.

The complainant said earlier they had promised that they will not take any dowry and the marriage was fixed for February 11 and all preparations were made. But on January 24, the groom’s family demanded an SUV, a bike, and high-quality furniture and other items.

The police said a case has been registered against the groom and his family members including Surender, Yashwant, Sudhir, Vinit alias Kala, Shakuntala, and Nirbhay under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. Investigation is on and appropriate action will be taken after probe.