Group of men assaults labourers, vandalises machine in Panchkula

The victims had gone to Nichli Chowki village in Panchkula to start work on a government tubewell when they were attacked
The wallet of one of the victims was also stolen in the attack, the Panchkula police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 01:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Panchkula The public health mechanical department, Ambala (sub division Panchkula) contractor Sandeep Singh lodged a complaint against unidentified persons for allegedly vandalising machines and assaulting labourers at the Nichli Chowki village.

Sandeep Singh of Badola village alleged that he, his brother and five labourers had on Monday been assaulted by a group of 20-25 men, who according to him were under the influence of drugs.

“We had gone to the village to start work on a government tubewell. We parked our machine near a temple. As we were searching the right place for the tubewell, a group of men arrived on the spot and attacked us. One of them stole my wallet,” he said.

He said the victims had sustained serious injuries during the attack, adding “The attackers vandalised our machine. We all ran and hid in bushes and called our SDO Mechanical Vikas Seth. The goons fled from the spot when the police came.”

A case was registered under sections 148 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

