Growers in Kashmir valley eager to partake in apple windfall

With high density plantations reaping a rich harvest, growers are increasingly taking up apple cultivation in Kashmir valley.

Over the last three years, around 607 hectares have been brought under fruit cultivation in Kashmir. Both normal and high density saplings were planted in the newly established orchards. Director general horticulture Ajaz Ahmad Bhat says, “High density plants were cultivated on around 316 hectares. We will bring at least 1,000 hectares under high density cultivation every year.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are chalking out a plan to produce around four crore rootstocks (part of a plant from which new above-ground growth can be produced), enough to cover 10,000 hectares. Last year 2.20 lakh clonal rootstocks were imported from the Netherlands and planted at the horticulture department’s farm in Zawoora,” said Bhat.

A horticulture department official,on condition of anonymity, said, “We are sensitising growers about the benefits of high-density plantations. The project is still at a nascent stage as orchardists find it hard to switch to a new mode of plantation.”

High density plantations are expected to make horticulture profitable through superior and higher yields, early harvest, and introduction of insect and pest- resistant varieties. “At present, around 10 to 12 lakh metric tonnes of apple is produced per hectare,which has the potential to go up to 70 metric tonnes per hectare. Replacing 30-40% old orchards with high density plantations can revolutionise the fruit industry,” said orchardist, Adil Dar, who recently established a high-density orchard in the apple rich belt of Sopore in north Kashmir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around 25 varieties of fresh and dry fruits are cultivated by growers in J&K. The UT produces 17,64,264 metric tonnes of fresh and 2,70,104 metric tonnes of dry fruit. Around 3.31 lakh hectare of land is under the fruit cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir, of which around 1.67 lakh hectares is under apple cultivation.

The UT produces around 15,26,274 metric tonnes of apples per year. Around seven lakh farming families (approximately 35 lakh people) are directly or indirectly associated with the horticulture sector.

Apples contribute to around 8% of Jammu and Kashmir’s gross domestic produce. Fruits identified for high-density plantation are apple, walnut, almond, cherry, litchi, and olive.