Growers in Kashmir valley eager to partake in apple windfall
With high density plantations reaping a rich harvest, growers are increasingly taking up apple cultivation in Kashmir valley.
Over the last three years, around 607 hectares have been brought under fruit cultivation in Kashmir. Both normal and high density saplings were planted in the newly established orchards. Director general horticulture Ajaz Ahmad Bhat says, “High density plants were cultivated on around 316 hectares. We will bring at least 1,000 hectares under high density cultivation every year.”
“We are chalking out a plan to produce around four crore rootstocks (part of a plant from which new above-ground growth can be produced), enough to cover 10,000 hectares. Last year 2.20 lakh clonal rootstocks were imported from the Netherlands and planted at the horticulture department’s farm in Zawoora,” said Bhat.
A horticulture department official,on condition of anonymity, said, “We are sensitising growers about the benefits of high-density plantations. The project is still at a nascent stage as orchardists find it hard to switch to a new mode of plantation.”
High density plantations are expected to make horticulture profitable through superior and higher yields, early harvest, and introduction of insect and pest- resistant varieties. “At present, around 10 to 12 lakh metric tonnes of apple is produced per hectare,which has the potential to go up to 70 metric tonnes per hectare. Replacing 30-40% old orchards with high density plantations can revolutionise the fruit industry,” said orchardist, Adil Dar, who recently established a high-density orchard in the apple rich belt of Sopore in north Kashmir.
Around 25 varieties of fresh and dry fruits are cultivated by growers in J&K. The UT produces 17,64,264 metric tonnes of fresh and 2,70,104 metric tonnes of dry fruit. Around 3.31 lakh hectare of land is under the fruit cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir, of which around 1.67 lakh hectares is under apple cultivation.
The UT produces around 15,26,274 metric tonnes of apples per year. Around seven lakh farming families (approximately 35 lakh people) are directly or indirectly associated with the horticulture sector.
Apples contribute to around 8% of Jammu and Kashmir’s gross domestic produce. Fruits identified for high-density plantation are apple, walnut, almond, cherry, litchi, and olive.
Chandigarh’s Government College of Yoga Education holds awareness session
With 39 days left for International Yoga Day 2022, regional outreach bureau (ROB) under the ministry of information and broadcasting on Sunday organised a yoga session at the Government College of Yoga Education and Health. Principal Sapna Nanda appealed to participants to target 100 people for creating awareness on yoga. National Lok Adalat today Chandigarh/Mohali/Panchkula The National Lok Adalat will be held across courts in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on May 14.
Nadda holds rally in Kullu, third Himachal visit in over a month
BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is visiting the poll-bound state for the third time this month, held a roadshow in Kullu on Friday. He asserted that India's post -pandemic growth reflected a changing India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that exports were given an impetus under the government. “Today, India is no longer a seeker but a giver. India has achieved the export target of USD 400 billion,”he said.
CTU to have all-CNG fleet in three months
The UT administration has decided to convert all Chandigarh Transport Undertaking buses from diesel to CNG in the next three months. This was decided in a meeting of the transport department, chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal. He directed the transport department to convert all local-route buses to CNG within three months. CTU is also running around 50 electric buses in the city and is in the process of procuring 50 more.
Chamba will be developed as heritage town: Anurag Thakur
Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said Chamba will be developed into a “heritage town” to attract tourists from all over world over and boost the local economy. Thakur said a heritage walk can be started by identifying heritage buildings in Chamba so that more tourists visit. Thakur also promised to promote the art, craft and culture of Chamba internationally. He also distributed sports kits.
Two Haryana men held for stabbing 22-year-old, friend in Ambala
A day after a group of men allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old man and The victim, Harshjeet Singh's friend at Ambala City bus stand over an old enmity, police arrested two of the attackers on Friday. The victim, Harshjeet Singh said he met his friend Sahil at the bus stand, when the accused got into an argument with them. Police post number 3 in-charge Ravinder Kumar said that an attempt to murder case was registered against the four men.
