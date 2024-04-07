Guava orchard scam: VB seeks Punjab govt approval to act against IAS, PCS officials

CHANDIGARH : More than a week after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized ₹3.89 crore in cash and “incriminating” documents during raids in Punjab as part of a money laundering case liked to an alleged ₹137-crore guava orchard compensation scam, the Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has sought an approval from state government to initiate legal action against two IAS, a PCS and other officials involved in the case. Sanction has been sought under Section 17-A of the PC Act against IAS officers Vipul Ujjawal and Rajesh Dhiman and PCS officer Jagdeep Saigal among others.

The bureau shot off letter to the state vigilance department in the last week of March seeking an approval under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act (amended) against then chief administrator the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) Vipul Ujjawal, then additional chief administrator Rajesh Dhiman, then land acquisition collector Jagdeep Saigal among others.

Ujjawal is presently on central deputation, while Dhiman is posted as the Ferozepur deputy commissioner.

Section 17A of the PC Act provides that no inquiry or investigation shall be conducted by a police officer into any offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant under the PC Act without prior approval from appropriate authority.

The VB had registered the FIR into embezzlement of ₹137 crore released as compensation for guava orchards on land acquired by GMADA at Bakarpur village in Mohali on May 2, 2023, and arrested nearly two-dozens persons. The name of Jasmine Kaur Dhiman, wife of Rajesh Dhiman, is listed among the beneficiaries who got compensation wrongfully in lieu of the land acquired by GMADA at Bakarpur village.

According to the FIR, Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Bakarpur, and a property dealer, in connivance with officials/employees of GMADA, revenue and horticulture departments, along with his colleagues Mukesh Jindal and Vikas Bhandari started planting guava orchards on the agriculture land by getting it on general power of attorney on fake documents, the VB probe found.

The main accused, Bhupinder Singh, had taken a compensation of ₹23.79 crore for guava plantations for himself and his family, while Dhiman’s wife was paid a compensation of ₹1.17 crore, the VB probe found. Mukesh Jindal of Bathinda took a compensation of ₹13.93 crore, while Patiala-based chartered accountant Anil Arora was paid ₹1.14 crore as compensation, according to the VB.

On March 27, The ED raided over 20 locations across Punjab, including the houses of state excise and taxation commissioner Varun Roojam, a 2004-batch IAS officer, and Ferozepur deputy commissioner Rajesh Dhiman, a 2014-batch IAS officer, in connection with a money-laundering case linked to guava orchard compensation scam.

The ED case was registered after the federal agency took cognisance of a Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) FIR. It was alleged that Roojam, who was then the Markfed chairman, had invested in the orchard through his family members on the persuasion of Rajesh Dhiman, the then additional chief administrator of GMADA.

The case

It all started when the government started acquiring land in Bakarpur village in 2016-17. Senior officials and other private persons close to government officials, especially those in GMADA, started purchasing land in the village.

The accused knew that they could get higher compensation if they showed it to be an orchard. To get enhanced compensation, they started planting 2,000 to 2,500 plants per acre. This is way higher than the Punjab Agricultural University recommendations, which states that a maximum of 132 guava trees can be planted in an acre.

The accused, through fake revenue records and reports, projected that the trees were planted in 2016 when these were planted in 2018. During vigilance investigation, it came to fore that the key conspirators Bhupinder Singh, Vikas Bhandari, Vishal Bhandari, Mukesh Jindal had personal relations with GMADA officials, according to the VB probe .

As Rajesh Dhiman, the husband of accused Jasmin Kaur, was a senior officer at GMADA then, they knew that land of different villages is going to be acquired. The Punjab and Haryana high court had ordered the accused beneficiaries to deposit a total of ₹72.36 crore in September last year of which ₹43.72 crore has been deposited till January 30 this year.