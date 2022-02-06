Guest column | A pilgrimage to the Longewala battlefield

“Ghazal mein bandish-e-alfaz hi nahin kafi, jigar ka khoon bhi kuchh chahiye asar ke liye,” croons the mellifluous Anoop Jalota. Roughly translated, it means it is not enough to embellish a ghazal with a string of words, you have to irrigate it with the blood of your heart to make an impact. Simply put, one should be ready to go the extra mile to achieve success.

In December 2021, my wife and I, our US-based son, daughter-in-law, and grandson, found ourselves on our way to Jaisalmer, where we had been invited by the corps headquarters to attend the golden jubilee of the famous Battle of Longewala, in which I had participated in the No. 12 Air OP Flight. Wing commander CP Naidu, our adjutant in 1971, had also come with his family.

On December 5, we set out for Longewala, which is around 120 north-west of Jaisalmer, and half-an-hour we were looking at the Longewala of the present. A new war memorial had been built, along with a small museum and today was to be the inauguration.

The pièce de résistance of the celebrations was the battle presentation depicting the scenario on December 5, 1971. A grand stand had been created on top of the sand dune where Chandpuri’s company had faced the Pakistan forces. It was followed by a depiction of the battle with tanks and infantry indicating Pakistan forces and the action taken by Chandpuri’s company before sunrise in December 5, 71. Then, flew in a microlight aircraft depicting my role as an Air OP pilot, followed by two fighter strikes.

Taking up role of air controller

As I saw all this, my thoughts were on the actual scene below in the Longewala bowl when I reached there around 7.30am on December 5, 1971. Two Hunter aircraft were circling overhead looking for help in absence of a forward air controller ( FAC ). That was when I stepped in to take up the role of an airborne FAC, something I had not been trained for. Watching the battle depiction, I remembered Jalota’s ghazal as well as Guru Gobind Singh’s directive: “Nischay kar apni jeet karun.” As the battle raged below us on December 5, 1971, the time had come to go the extra mile.

Enemy aircraft were expected any time and that could have changed the scene completely, but it was time to throw caution out of the window. Low-level tactical flying with enemy small arm fire coming on, going close to the enemy tanks for identification and keeping an eye out for enemy aircraft, I did go the extra mile many times that day.

So, did the Hunter pilots, who went much lower in their attack dives to ensure accuracy of the free-flight rockets and the front guns as they attacked the enemy tanks, despite the tank medium machine gun (MMG) fire.

Working as a team with two Hunter Missions during my sortie of two hours, eight enemy tanks were destroyed. I went back to the advanced landing ground and volunteered to go back a second time after a brief break to change my aircraft. By now, we were destroying the enemy armour. I saw a Hunter doing a late pull up after his attack and brushing the sand dune with the tail plane – this was the extra mile effort.

Turn of the tide

Another six tanks were destroyed by two Hunter Missions during my sortie of two hours and 40 minutes. By the time, I landed after flying for four hours, forty minutes, we had taken the wind out of Pakistan’s sails.

One Air OP pilot and a force of just four Hunter Aircraft had turned the tide by irrigating the battlefield with their ‘jigar ka khoon’. By the end of the day, 21 Pakistani tanks lay destroyed and the Battle of Longewala was over with the Pakistan Forces deciding to withdraw.

The function was over and it was time to head back. We routed back through Ranau to see our advanced landing ground to recoup our memories. It was nostalgic to stand on the abandoned landing ground and talk about our time there in 1971. Finally, I said goodbye to Naidu. Our pilgrimage to the battlefield was over.

The writer is a Chandigarh-based defence veteran and Vir Chakra awardee