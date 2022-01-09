Guest Column | A sunny disposition dispels life’s blues

I am a fairly good student of life, and over the years, I have realised that whenever I am in an upbeat mood, I become the best version of myself. I perform considerably better on days that I feel good about myself. It is not that a sudden spurt of talent or adroitness descends over me on these feel-good days, rather it is the happiness quotient, which determines my actions.

It is only the question of doing enough to stay enthused. Over the last year, most of us have seen crests and troughs of tumultuous emotions dipping from one high to another low. The pathos and sadness of the pandemic had our hearts swinging like a yo-yo and each day passed with a kind of uncertainty. It was hard to rise above the storm, but the proverbial eagle was always inspiring us to soar high.

Trigger some cheer at the start of the day

So, I consciously started looking for ways to trigger some cheer before embarking on my daily routine. I would get my dose of endorphins doing the simplest of things, and it would leave me bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for the rest of the day.

It was sometimes a song that I’d hear in the morning, and hum it as I went about the day’s chores. Whenever I could snatch a few blissful moments with my pets, their positive energy would engulf me. No chore would seem loathsome, and I would end up doing even the hardest of jobs with a smile.

I had not been able to go on vacation, but I decided not to sulk about it. A morning sojourn in the beautiful manicured public park with the sunlight kissing my countenance , was immensely exhilarating. And I would earn a nice glow, whenever I would stretch my sinews . It goes without saying that I would walk on air with a pep in my gait.

This happiness mode is in all of us, only the ‘press’ button varies. For instance, my mother would remain cheery all through the day, if any of us prepared a nice cup of tea for her in the morning. The magic would linger the entire day and she would sometimes treat us with one of her special delicacies.

My friend was a great singer but it was rare that she would let her talent bloom. We would often tease her about having starry tantrums , but she was actually prioritising her duties and sparing no time for what made her happy.

Our friendly neighbour, a retired Colonel, was a melancholy soul after he lost his wife to Covid. I knew of his passion for gardening, so I would often talk to him about his plants. That would not only bring a light to his eyes, but also brighten his gardener’s day, as he would tip generously after that.

This New Year, kindle a new fervour for life

People who seem to have discovered what makes them happy are like a breeze of fresh air who fill a room with their vibrant presence. It is not that they do not have any problems in life, but they chose to have a sunny disposition, which helps them, and those around them.

With the advent of the new year, what better time for me to resolve to kindle a new fervour and zest for life, by making my inner self happy.

alkagaurkashyap@gmail.com

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based lawyer)