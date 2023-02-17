Guest Column| Army’s newer challenges after Article 370 abrogation in J&K

For the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the army referred to it as one of the newer challenges in Jammu and Kashmir. It is not an ordinary perception. It reflects the challenges emerging out of political decisions, both in short and long terms.

Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi said recently that the “Indian army is prepared to meet any challenge in the future and will always work for the betterment of the people of the region (that is the areas under its jurisdiction, the two Union Territories of Ladakh and J&K).” The most significant point that he touched was about the newer challenges. “The last two years have brought to the fore newer challenges in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370, the Galwan conflict and multiple waves of Covid-19.”

Situations and strategies

Three newer challenges point out to the strategies required to deal with the situations, in the present, and also how to deal with them in future.

The fact of the matter is that the army has become an integral part of the security of Jammu and Kashmir, each and every development in this territory adds to the tasks that the army is tasked to accomplish. Perhaps, no one would have imagined in 1987, after the alleged rigging of the assembly polls, that within three years, the army would be brought in to control the terrorism-riddled situation. It so happened that the army was given full control of dealing with anti-terror operations in the Valley, especially after the police revolt in April 1993.

It is easily understandable that the Galwan Valley clashes of June 15 and 16, 2020, changed the perceptions and challenges since. Galwan redefined the hostility at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, and the situation is so grave that things are far from being normal, and it is quite obvious when the army says, it is stable but unpredictable. This military maxim translates into the fragile nature of the stability, despite the Indian Army having placed matching number of troops and wartime machinery as that of the Chinese troops in the standoff era, which in current circumstances, appears inevitable to enter into the fourth year in April. That is the fallout of the Galwan clashes and the army must be studying all its aspects because it was not an ordinary clash. This could have erupted into bigger conflicts. The continuing standoff is no less challenging though.

And the challenge that Covid-19 waves unleashed for all is well-known. It did spell real-time difficulties for the army in dealing with terrorism and the situation on the borders ,when physical distance had become mandatory.

The abrogation of Article 370 was a political decision, but its security part, too, was highlighted, as it’s a given that the existence of this particular constitutional provision engendered secessionism, and that is at the root of terrorism plaguing Jammu and Kashmir. The August 5 move cannot be seen in isolation to the security situation in Kashmir and its impact on national security.

A long-term problem

It was feared that Kashmir would erupt once the Article 370 is abrogated. As army troops are involved in anti-insurgency operations and area domination in the conflict-ridden Valley, they had to be prepared to deal with any untoward situation which would bring the civilian population face to face with the troops. The army had to devise new strategies to face the possibility of large crowds coming out on streets with or without stones. How to avert that situation was a formidable challenge. Luckily, the most agitated minds, especially youth, refrained from taking to the streets. They could foresee what could happen to them as a result of their misadventure. That was in the immediate context, days after the August 5, 2019 decisions.

Newer challenge is the simmering that the abrogation of Article 370 has triggered. It is a long-term problem. The army commander is being prescient in dwelling on this issue. The troops can deal with the armed terrorists and their overground network but can’t peep into the psyche of the youth, particularly when it is not visible through their body language or behaviour.

The troops could intercept and neutralise armed terrorists, but there is no way to address their internal psyche, especially when they appear to be aligning to the emerging optics of normalcy. That is a long-term problem and since the army has controlled the armed militancy, along with other forces, including J&K Police, it cannot overlook its strategic challenges that may surface in future. That’s the challenge.ajoshi57@gmail.com

Arun Joshi (HT Photo)

The writer is a Jammu-based senior journalist. Views expressed are personal.