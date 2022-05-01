Guest column | Artistic living is therapeutic in itself

In my final year of BA psychology honours, I chose to deliver a presentation on ‘art therapy’ as it resonated (and it still does) with me. At the end of my presentation, a classmate asked whether art therapy led to actual changes in ones mental state, or if it was just a feel-good treatment.While I do not think that the two are exclusive as mental states are more or less results of feel-good and feel-bad hormones themselves, I remember answering confidently that research had showed long-term changes in brain neurotransmitters if art therapy was taken up regularly and non-judgmentally.

Creativity, I remember from my coursework books, is a new solution, or process of coming up with something that’s both original and worthwhile. And since there is no right or wrong art, once you move ‘out-of-the-box’ there are less boundaries, so one might as well fly with their imagination. Another advantage of creative pursuits is that it is often contrary to our general thoughts. Since, nothing can emerge from a vacuum, creativity, too, is about the ability to use pre-existing knowledge and skills to solve a problems. So, in a way it is a rearrangement and fresh combination of pre-existing ideas, knowledge, concepts and/or objects.

If creativity were not a challenge, why would many of us believe that we are less creative than others? This is because we judge ourselves on the prolificity and quality of our art. The way one modulates one’s tone while talking about different topics or to different people is also an art. Cooking, dressing sense and our unique take on life are also art. When a four-year-old girl imitates her mother, it is also art.

The way my face lights up after meeting my son after a day at the workplace is art. So, if one cannot pursue popular artistic pursuits such as dancing, singing, and painting, one can always live life itself as art.

Many of us are multi-talented, but few of us become professional artists. I once read, “You are still an artist, if you pursue another career for financial stability. You are still an artist if you have a survival job and make art when you can. You are still an artist if you haven’t created in a while. You are still an artist if you only make art as a hobby.”

And, in any case if one earnestly wants to create something new, but cannot find enough enthusiasm or energy, one can abide by the following: “Can’t clean up the whole room? Clean a corner of it. Can’t do all the dishes? Do a dish. Can’t get in the shower? Wash your face. Always look for the thing you can do, with the energy and focus you do have. Little wins pave the way for bigger wins. 1% beats 0%.” Profound words, again.

Art is about feeling well-managed and light-minded. Endorphins are the happy hormones that are secreted when we exercise. These endorphins also come into play when we engage in creative pursuits. So whether it is every morning or every Sunday, whether one is talented in one area or the other or none, let’s ensure there is creativity in our lives. Cheers to wellbeing!