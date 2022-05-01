Guest column | Artistic living is therapeutic in itself
In my final year of BA psychology honours, I chose to deliver a presentation on ‘art therapy’ as it resonated (and it still does) with me. At the end of my presentation, a classmate asked whether art therapy led to actual changes in ones mental state, or if it was just a feel-good treatment.While I do not think that the two are exclusive as mental states are more or less results of feel-good and feel-bad hormones themselves, I remember answering confidently that research had showed long-term changes in brain neurotransmitters if art therapy was taken up regularly and non-judgmentally.
Creativity, I remember from my coursework books, is a new solution, or process of coming up with something that’s both original and worthwhile. And since there is no right or wrong art, once you move ‘out-of-the-box’ there are less boundaries, so one might as well fly with their imagination. Another advantage of creative pursuits is that it is often contrary to our general thoughts. Since, nothing can emerge from a vacuum, creativity, too, is about the ability to use pre-existing knowledge and skills to solve a problems. So, in a way it is a rearrangement and fresh combination of pre-existing ideas, knowledge, concepts and/or objects.
If creativity were not a challenge, why would many of us believe that we are less creative than others? This is because we judge ourselves on the prolificity and quality of our art. The way one modulates one’s tone while talking about different topics or to different people is also an art. Cooking, dressing sense and our unique take on life are also art. When a four-year-old girl imitates her mother, it is also art.
The way my face lights up after meeting my son after a day at the workplace is art. So, if one cannot pursue popular artistic pursuits such as dancing, singing, and painting, one can always live life itself as art.
Many of us are multi-talented, but few of us become professional artists. I once read, “You are still an artist, if you pursue another career for financial stability. You are still an artist if you have a survival job and make art when you can. You are still an artist if you haven’t created in a while. You are still an artist if you only make art as a hobby.”
And, in any case if one earnestly wants to create something new, but cannot find enough enthusiasm or energy, one can abide by the following: “Can’t clean up the whole room? Clean a corner of it. Can’t do all the dishes? Do a dish. Can’t get in the shower? Wash your face. Always look for the thing you can do, with the energy and focus you do have. Little wins pave the way for bigger wins. 1% beats 0%.” Profound words, again.
Art is about feeling well-managed and light-minded. Endorphins are the happy hormones that are secreted when we exercise. These endorphins also come into play when we engage in creative pursuits. So whether it is every morning or every Sunday, whether one is talented in one area or the other or none, let’s ensure there is creativity in our lives. Cheers to wellbeing!
Guest column | A toast to the summer!
Long ago, when carbonated drinks had not flooded the markets, children relied on desi drinks to quench their insatiable summer thirst. Spending their summer breaks reading series such as the Famous Five, Secret Seven and Trixie Belden where the protagonists would go on a picnic with their baskets laden with cucumber sandwiches and bottles of lemonade on clear summer days, they gratified themselves with shikanjvi or nimbupaani to beat the heat.
Chandigarh’s policy pangs: A rocky start to startup policy
The Chandigarh Startup Policy is the perfect example of how flip-flops characterise the UT administration's policy formulation, which in the end is often left in a shambles. Six years ago, the Narendra Modi government introduced “Startup India” in 2016 to foster entrepreneurship and promote innovation by creating an ecosystem that is conducive for the growth of startups.
Covid cases in Chandigarh tricity dropped by 28% since March, but experts urge caution
Even as the tricity logged a 28% drop in the monthly Covid-19 infections in April compared to March, health officials across the tricity have cautioned residents against lowering their guard. Among the three jurisdictions, Chandigarh remained the worst hit in terms of cases in April, with its tally standing at 140, followed by Mohali with 102 cases and Panchkula with 50.
Chandigarh admn to bulldoze Colony Number 4 on May 1
The Chandigarh administration will evict all residents and demolish Colony Number 4, which is located in Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Sunday. Many residents were seen moving out of the colony with packed bags on Saturday night. Police deployment was also seen outside the colony. On the basis of a biometric survey carried out by the Estate Office, a list of 658 residents was sent to the Chandigarh Housing Board on April 29.
Violation of disability rules: Probe marked against college principal in Himachal’s Kullu
The Himachal Pradesh disability commissioner has ordered an inquiry against the principal of a government college in Kullu, Roshan Lal, over alleged discrimination with visually impaired students during their exams, which was against the guidelines issued by the social justice and empowerment department. Ajai Srivastava, expert member of the state advisory board on disability and chairperson of Umang Foundation, had made a complaint against the principal about a week ago.
