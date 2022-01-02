Guest Column | As memories linger, the nostalgia remains

Growing up as we did in the 60s and 70s, we did not have many amenities as available today, and yet our childhood was joyful and fun-filled. Of course, fun for us had an altogether different connotation – a candy, chocolate, orange bar, or a bottle of Coca-Cola were a big indulgence.

There were no video games or expensive toys to entertain ourselves with, and we relied on simple games and the kids in the neighbourhood. With the internet, computers and mobiles things of the future, we had real interactions as opposed to virtual ones. We would wait for the holidays to visit our maternal grandparents’ home, our one-stop vacation, each summer vacation. An occasional film outing was enough to send us on cloud nine.

Growing in a middle class family with two-three siblings , in a period of scarcity, we learnt to find joy in the small pleasures of life. Not only did we take pleasure in small things, but also learnt to enjoy the wait. There was no instant gratification, we had to wait for almost everything, small or big, and thus cherished the item when we finally got it. We had to wait for our birthday or a special occasion to get a new dress. A wristwatch may not be on the wish list of the children today, but I was on the top of the world when I finally got an HMT watch, in the eighth standard as reward for topping the class.

There were no refrigerators or televisions in our homes, gadgets which are now believed as necessities. There was an anticipation and thrill, wait and excitement, and a celebration as each new device was added to our households. The acquisition of a thing as small as a transistor or a record player was a source of great joy for us. We would save money to buy records of our favourite movies. These days everyone carries a mobile, but back then there was a long wait of years for getting a fixed-line connection. Prior booking, at times running into years, was required to buy a scooter.

I can’t forget how thrilled we were when ‘Hamara Bajaj’ arrived loaded as my father was yet to learn how to drive it!

The new generation of kids are usually over pampered, most are fussy about food, and their whims are met more often than not. When they don’t feel like eating home-cooked food, Zomato, Swiggy are there to deliver their choicest food at the doorstep. However, we had to eat whatever was cooked, without any tantrums. Pizza, burger, and noodles were unheard of, and hot samosas and jalebis were a big treat. Home deliveries are a recent phenomenon, but back then there was no culture of dining out either. In fact, there was hardly any posh restaurant in my city till early 70s. I must have been in my teens when I had the first experience of eating at a three-star hotel. I remember feeling ill-at-ease with its ambience. Naively, I drank the water in the finger bowl.

Well! We grew up in frugal times, yet we cherish our childhood for there was something magical about this joyful, carefree period of innocence. The 60s and 70s may be a distant past but we have treasure trove of childhood memories. As memories linger, the nostalgia remains.

rama_1177@yahoo.co.in

The writer retired as an associate professor from MCM DAV College, Chandigarh)