Guest Column| Bonds of love may trump those of blood

It was the start of the 2003-2004 academic year when Charu joined as an undergraduate in the arts programme at the Post Graduate Government College For Girls where I was serving as the political science associate professor since 1995.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Within no time her caring nature and deeply entrenched family values brought her closer to me and she became an inseparable part of my family. She treated my only son as a younger brother, and my husband was like her father. One day, she said, “Ma’am, if you do not mind, may I address you as ‘mama’ and uncle as ‘papa’.

Without a second thought, I hugged her saying, “By God’s grace we have been blessed with a grown-up daughter.”

Sometimes strangers bond so intensely that the relationships last a long time, and petty considerations of caste, colour and religion cease to matter. Our relationship with my new daughter was the same, she was closer to us than a blood relation. We had always longed for a loving daughter, and she filled that void in our family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After graduating college, she joined Panjab University to pursue a master’s degree in French and later went to Paris on a year-long teaching assignment on a scholarship. On getting back to India, she served for several multi-national companies in New Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon as a French translator and interpreter on lucrative pay packages. Highly attached to our family, she always made it a point to visit us at our place for an hour or so on weekends.

She came from a middle-class family, and her parents were always worried about her marriage. However, despite having a good job, finding a suitable match for her was proving to be a Herculean task.

My husband and I would always tell her parents to not lose hope as marriages are predestined and God-willing one day we would find a perfect match for our daughter. Her mother’s sleepless nights and her father’s anxiety increased after proposal were rejected on frivolous grounds, which were beyond our comprehension. “Can your daughter be posted near Balachaur where our son is posted as a school teacher?” or “Can she move to Bhucho mandi, where the boy is working as a panchayat secretary” were the questions posed to us, knowing full well, that it would be next to impossible to get a job fitting her profile in these areas. Other suitors wanted to know her package, and whether her family lived in a rented accommodation or her own house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Finally, our ordeal of looking for a decent match for Charu came to an end in 2018 with a matrimonial proposal from Ludhiana. My husband and I, who had been frantically looking for a good match for her, were delighted and wished in hearts of hearts that this matrimonial alliance be fructified as the boy belonged to a respectable middle-class Punjabi family.

Eventually, a meeting was arranged with the boy and his family at Ludhiana. Both boy and girl flew in from their respective working cities -- Bengaluru and New Delhi.

The next day, the boy and his family reached the girl’s house at Zirakpur for an engagement ceremony. Suddenly, the boy’s father said they wanted an early and simple marriage and could it be held that very day?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hearing this, Charu’s father and mother were taken aback. Everyone started whispering and none dared to take a final call at the spur of moment. On the other side, the girl was not aware what was happening. Breaking the stoic silence, the suitor straightway asked Charu, “Should we hold the marriage ceremony today?” She immediately saidm “Let me talk to my family first.”

We were absolutely perplexed. If we said ‘yes’, who was to say whether the quick marriage will turn out to be a good decision, and if we said ‘no’ would we able to find as good a match again.

Happily married now, she has a one-and-half year-old son. The episode has reaffirmed my faith in Tom Mullen’s quote, “Happy marriages begin when we marry the ones we love and they blossom when we love the ones we marry”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

jatinderwalia.lamba@gmail.com

(The writer is the principal of Government College, Mohali)