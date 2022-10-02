Guest column | Colonial military traditions have existed for decades

The ascension of King Charles III to the British throne and the last rites of Queen Elizabeth were choreographed and managed meticulously in keeping with the traditions that have been passed down over the centuries.

Be it the uniforms of the officers, the pulling of the funeral gun carriage by naval ratings or ceremonial display of vintage weapons, the British exhibited their unerring veneration for traditions and symbolic ceremonies.

Most of our institutions inherited British traditions and continued with them for some time post-Independence. Gradually, there were some deviations and many customs were discontinued after their relevance was questioned. However, the armed forces continued to follow these customs and traditions in letter and spirit.

It takes an unfathomable amount of history to create a single tradition. Traditions that have been continuing from the colonial era such as Guard of Honour (to visiting dignitaries), Beating Retreat, 21-gun salute, Air Force fly-pasts often leave civilians mystified, but to a soldier, sailor or airman, these customs are solemn with deep meaning and association.

In memoriam to regimental traditions

Every regiment has traditions that are unique to it, and the regimental spirit anchored to this heritage spurs soldiers on in the face of the enemy fire. The soldier fights for his regiment and his battalion, more than he does for anything else. He swears by the battle honours won by his regimental ancestors, irrespective of the enemy they fought against. Every accoutrement on his ceremonial uniform has a story to tell. Those not conversant with the military ethos may construe it as an act of disloyalty, but these intangibles keep soldiers going in demanding times. In the words of Napoleon, “A soldier will fight long and hard for a bit of coloured ribbon.”

Today, anything associated with the colonial past is frowned upon and efforts are underway to do away with the legacy that remind us of slavery. Rechristening places, modifying ensigns and insignias, indigenisation of hymns and band tunes is increasingly gaining validation. Now, pre-Independence soldiers are being colloquially called mercenaries, their battle honours viewed with scorn.

The old order changeth, yielding place to new

It is the law of nature that the ‘old order changeth, yielding place to new’, and customs rooted in the colonial past stand little chance against the clamour for nationalism. The day is not far when the colonial legacy of horsed cavalry, the toast, officer mess procedures, instruments such as bagpipes and region-based regimental system will be discontinued. But, must we despise everything that is alien?

Traditions seldom weaken a system. Rather, they strengthen it, in the hour of peril. An army can be raised in weeks and trained within months, but it takes decades to form a tradition. Is it prudent to tweak a system that has delivered and never let the country down? Tradition is not the worship of ashes, but preservation of fire.

As Alfred, Lord Tennyson writes: “Theirs not to reason why, Theirs but to do and die.” Irrespective of the winds of change blowing through the Indian military, the Indian soldier will continue to march as smartly to tune of ‘Saare Jahaan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara’, as he would have done to the ‘Colonel Bogey March’.

echpee71@gmail.com

(The writer is a Mohali-based freelance contributor)

