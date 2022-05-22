Guest column | Golden agers’ guide to graceful aging
Age does not define us. We define how we want to age.
— Sally Duplantier
Everybody hopes to age gracefully but how many actually do? This is because most people often confuse ‘ageing gracefully’ with ‘looking young’ and go to great lengths to appear young from going under the scalpel to prosthetic makeovers.
Then there are those who choose to defy age with their vitality, zing and zest for life. These are ordinary people like you and me, and yet they are a class apart. The trademark characteristics of golden agers who have mastered the elusive art of aging gracefully are:
Positivity and cheer: A few years ago, we went to Europe with some city-based senior citizens. We travelled between countries on the bus and often spent the long commute singing songs or playing games. While a few grumpy senior citizens grumbled all the way, there were a few who vociferously joined the merrymaking, and would compliment us for making the journey joyous. American novelist Edith Wharton has rightly said, “There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle, or the mirror that reflects it.”
Comfort with age related issues: When one finds oneself on the other side of 60, they are bound to be inconvenienced by some minor or major ailment. Those who know the art of aging gracefully take such obstacles in their stride, for it is the attitude that matters. They have already survived a million hardships – financial, familial, emotional, psychological, professional and maybe a few accidents – and see themselves as survivors. This is the attitude of senior citizens who have embraced their age. As a quote on the internet pithily puts it: “Nobody is free of problems, only the packages are different.”
Taking up hobbies and activities: Participating in outdoor activities such as hiking, clubbing, and golfing tends to keep one fit and cheerful as exercise releases endorphins that trigger positive and happy feelings and reduce the perception of pain. One proponent of taking up hobbies and activities in one’s old age is my mother, who at 70, is doing what she never did in her youth – going to the movies and for picnics with friends, participating in fashion shows and beauty contests, singing her heart out and even shaking a leg wherever the opportunity presents itself.
Learning new skills: Age is just a number for people who remain eager to learn irrespective of their age. As Nobel Prize winning American physicist Rosalyn Sussman Yalow says, “The excitement of learning separates youth from old age. As long as you’re learning, you’re not old.” Take model Dinesh Mohan, who at 62, is giving younger men a run for their money, and is one of the highly sought after male models in the fashion industry, which is notorious for ageism.
Sharing their wisdom: One of my colleagues, post retirement, learnt the basics of computer and started his own blog. Every few days he would share his wisdom with us through his blog. A number of senior citizens are now sharing their academic and intellectual opinions through social media platforms and websites.
Discipline: A number of senior citizens lead well-balanced and disciplined lives. They have a positive outlook towards life. They take healthy meals, perform yoga or some other physical activity regularly, indulge in social outings with friends and live life to the hilt. As the wise say, “Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.”
sonrok15@gmail.com
(The writer is an associate professor at SD College, Ambala Cantt)
-
