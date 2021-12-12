Guest Column | How I chanced upon my green thumb

The bountiful blossoms on our bottle gourd vine were, for us “fair pledges of the fruitful tree,” but to our great dismay this observation of Robert Herrick did not ring true for us as the plant bore no fruits.

On consulting a specialist, it emerged that the flowers had failed to fulfil their purpose as they were all of the same sex: female. “Sir, as there are no male flowers, pollination has not taken place,” the expert said, drily. Despite knowing of all about pollination, it had not occurred to us that the heterogeneity of flowers could be responsible for the lack of fruit.

The expert suggested sprinkling honey-mixed water on the flowers to attract bees and butterflies to facilitate pollination. We were amazed by the intricate ways of nature, and I silently thanked my better-half’s insistence for giving me front-row seats to the spectacle, and help me grow a new perspective. When and how it all happened, makes the story of the day.

First, let me admit that I had never been in favour of growing greens at home. I had only seen vegetables being grown in the fields, and firmly believed it to be a tedious and taxing task to be undertaken by farmers alone. To me, the very idea of tilling and toiling, straining and stressing for brinjals, beans and beetroots was revolting.

My wife, however, would always insist upon sparing space and sources to sow salad leaves and some seasonal vegetables. I was convinced that the reward cannot be worth the means. Her assertion that kitchen gardening is a reward in itself, and her argument that it is a purely aesthetic activity, failed to convince me. The long lockdowns, however, mellowed my disapproval as the need of the hour was to secure untouched vegetables. I, then, let my wife’s will prevail and within days the daisies and dahlias, pansies and petunias, which added to the aesthetic of our home were outnumbered by capsicums and cauliflowers, broccoli and beetroot, celery and lettuce.

I came to love watching the rolled-up leaves unfurl, flowers forming, and then shaping themselves into a vegetable. My favourite, however, is discovering the cute cucumber concealing behind the leaves or a tiny turnip trying to pop up from the soil.

Truly, one can only witness how life comes into being in a garden. To sow a seed, to tend it, to watch it grow, and then harvest it means an active participation in the mysteries of nature.

Growing a gourmet of greens is far better than merely getting vegetables. In the garden, things follow their natural course –there are no shortcuts, or pulls or pressures at work.

It is, indeed, a lesson in patience and perseverance, trust and positivity. It is like having faith in the future and believing in tomorrow.

Let gardening be our teacher as Wordsworth says, “One impulse from a vernal wood may teach more than all the sages can.

