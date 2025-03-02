Guest Column | How Rock Garden was saved half a century ago

Chandigarh’s Rock Garden is in the news for the wrong reason. The ‘Garden’ is described thus in the ‘Incredible India’ website: The wall’s demolition has sparked outrage among locals, as the Rock Garden—a symbol of creativity and sustainable art—holds immense emotional and cultural importance for the people of Chandigarh. (HT File photo)

“Amid the modern marvels of Chandigarh’s urban landscape, a hidden gem beckons those seeking an enchanting escape into a realm where discarded remnants are transformed into breathtaking works of art. The Rock Garden, a sprawling open-air exhibition, is a testament to the boundless creativity of the human spirit.

Crafted by a former road inspector, Nek Chand, in 1957, this extraordinary garden is also known as Nek Chand’s Rock Garden. Spread across a massive 40-acre wonderland, this kaleidoscope of sculptures and a colourful mosaic of art pieces redefines the boundaries of creativity.

Meticulously divided into three distinct phases, each area unveils a unique collection of installations and embellishments, inviting you to embark on a journey through a world where terracotta pots, light fixtures, and even broken toilet pots are reimagined into extraordinary masterpieces.

With over 5,000 statues adorning its borders, the Rock Garden reflects the transformative power of art. It is an open-air exhibition celebrating the best from waste, where every turn unveils a fresh interpretation of the mundane elevated into the extraordinary.”

It is reported that part of this iconic work of Nek Chand is being demolished to create additional parking space near the Punjab and Haryana high court. This demolition has sparked outrage among locals, as the Rock Garden—a symbol of creativity and sustainable art—holds immense emotional and cultural importance for Chandigarhians. But there was no protest when at its initial stages, half a century ago, it was to be totally demolished and razed to the ground and Nek Chand himself dismissed from service. Therein lies a tale.

I was then the deputy commissioner (DC) of Chandigarh. One day in July 1976, Nek Chand, then an employee of engineering department, came to meet me. He had a big file in his hands and was shivering with tears in his eyes. He was inconsolable. With difficulty, I calmed him down and asked what was the matter. He could not speak properly and placed the file on the table. It had a notice served on him by the engineering department asking him to show cause as to why he was using government material and constructing Rock Garden on the forest land without approval and why he should not be dismissed from service. Nek Chand told me that officers of the department had discovered his dream project and were enraged as the creation had come up on the forest land and against the Master Plan. He was apprehending its imminent demolition.

I had seen the Rock Garden earlier. Though it was at its initial stages I could recognise its potential to emerge as an iconic landmark in the “City Beautiful” which was then bland. I wanted to help him, but could not do it alone. So, I brought the matter to the notice of the then chief commissioner, TN Chaturvedi, with whom I had close equation. I took him on a visit to the garden and requested him to help Nek Chand and survival of the garden. He agreed and I prepared the plan. Accordingly, we decided to honour Nek Chand on Republic Day of 1977. It was the only option that could give his work recognition and save it without embarrassing the engineering department and the chief engineer who had issued the notice.

Without letting the chief engineer know that the administration was aware of the notice, we asked him to prepare a citation in honour of Nek Chand, along with a silver plaque. He was honoured with a citation, a plaque and a cheque of ₹5,000 at the Republic Day function on January 26, 1977. It changed everything. The notice to Nek Chand was withdrawn. He continued with the work without the fear of demolition and the Rock Garden survived and has now prospered.

This was how Rock Garden was saved half a century ago and it has now become Chandigarh’s pride! The UT administration should understand that there are far more important things than ‘car parking’ and it should not toy with legacy innovations that have drawn world attention!

(The writer, a retired IAS officer, is former deputy commissioner of Chandigarh)