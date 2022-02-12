Guest column | It’s that time of year again, love is in the air

Valentine’s Day is round the corner and it is hard to miss the pink and red hearts strewn across stores. Cupids are strategically placed in cafes, giving them ample opportunity to strike the piñata of love over unsuspecting victims.

In the grip of this festive fervour, I too picked up a scented pink Valentine-special candle, brushing aside the fact that scented candles give me migraines!

There are apocryphal stories associated with this day. History claims that Saint Valentine was a Christian martyr who was known to have performed several wedding ceremonies of soldiers who were then forbidden to marry. The Saint himself was executed because he had restored sight to a blind girl! He happily kissed the gallows, not before leaving behind a letter to the girl, signed “Your Valentine”. Thus, emerged legends of love and February 14 became the Valentine’s Day, which is celebrated across the world.

Everyone has an opinion about love ranging from acceptance, togetherness, romance, caring, selflessness, and friendship to blindness, a mirage, and filmy. Of course, love is grey. It is all that and maybe more. It exists across relationships and changes form as we transition from one stage of life to another.

There is the toxic kind of love too. It stifles and expects you to fill the voids in their lives, even if it means asking the other to stretch themselves too thin. Give that kind of love a wide berth! It will leave you feeling like you ran a marathon while being tied to a post!

The most interesting description of love comes from the celebrated American writer, Danielle Steel. She says love in any form is a crapshoot.

One never knows what to expect. You love the person you marry, the child you give birth to and the parent who brought you to this world, and then bam! one day you might find yourself not relating to them anymore.

Love is definitely crapshoot, a gamble, because people tend to change. However, one cannot make this a premise for all of one’s interactions, after all love is also pink, red and warm.

That warmth is the special kind of love. It comes along scarcely, but surely. It is the kind that gives you space to bloom. It nurtures and remains steadfast. It inspires you to be your best self. It is alchemic – the two water each other, and never drain – and it is magical!

So, when you find that kind of love, be it with your partner, your child, your grandparent, a friend or a pet, you celebrate it over a hearty meal and filling conversation, glowing in the warmth of that damned migraine-inducing scented candle. And guess what? My Valentine knows to offer a bonus head massage after. Happy Valentine’s!

