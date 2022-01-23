Guest Column | Jinxed elections to premier golf club

The process to elect a managing committee for the Chandigarh Golf Club has been stalled yet again. The last democratically held elections are 2018 vintage, after which polls could not be held for a lack of contestants, and then due to the pandemic.

In these circumstances, a select set of office-bearers continue to hold the office, unelected. After the double whammy of a two-year long pandemic, polls to the golf club were finally to be held on January 30, 2022, and a triangular contest was in the offing, when the jinx struck again and the elections were indefinitely postponed, citing the threat of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the surface, the decision, which was announced 23 days before the polls, seems to be a well-meaning one. However, ironically, the very next day, the Election Commission of India, announced assembly polls in five Indian states. They also categorically said that campaigning may commence only after January 15, indicating that the third wave of the pandemic may subside by then.

Undoubtedly, assembly and golf club elections are incomparable in scope, intent and impact, but it cannot be denied that they are two sides of the same coin, and thus certain facts cannot be ignored.

Contestants could have campaigned virtually

Firstly, golf club elections do not involve any campaigning worth its name and can easily take place through word of mouth, telephone calls, and social media posts – ensuring social distancing.

Secondly, the golf club authorities assumed that the pandemic will continue to remain a threat in January-end, which is something that the Election Commission of India did not assume ab initio. Even if the authorities had taken the final call two days before the polls, there would not have been any administrative inconvenience as most formalities take place in-house. The premature announcement has led speculations about the vested interests of the decision-makers.

No general body meeting called

Thirdly, several members have off and on demanded that decisions of this magnitude, pertaining to the functioning of the club, be discussed in a general body meeting. However, no such procedure was followed, which speaks of the arbitrariness of the incumbent committee’s decision.

Lastly, to obviate the gathering of unpermissible number of people on the day of the polls, voting could have taken place in slots or online. One must take into account that even in normal circumstances around 1,000 people turn up for voting, the number is sure to be lesser in these troubled times. Thus, a well-managed eight-hour window would have proven adequate for voting, considering the vast premises of the golf club.

The order to postpone the polls, therefore, seems hurried, and there is more to it than meets the eye. In the words of a veteran member, “A smoke never emanates without fire, even though the fire may be concealed, like at Cu Chi Tunnels during the Vietnam War!”

avnishrms59@gmail.com

(The writer is a permanent member of the Chandigarh Golf Club. Views expressed are personal.)