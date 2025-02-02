Guest Column | Joys of being sociable rather than just social!

There was a time when warm family get-togethers were a regular feature. It gave everyone an opportunity to interact with people from all age groups. I would be all ears to eclectic stand points and the exchange of fascinating ideas. When I was growing up in the early 80s, I would always be excited to accompany some elder in the family to wherever they would go. (Shutterstock)

However, over the years, the presence of the young brigade in such heterogeneous groups, had dwindled. Children were quite disinterested in accompanying their elders to a social function. Sadly, the ones joining in were usually distracted souls who had probably been dragged to the occasion. In fact, they were not even hanging around with their parents in daily life situations.

So at any given party, it would be the elders mingling merrily while their wards would be the quieter lot. There would hardly be any exchange of words as they would be incessantly latched on to mobile phones or television screens. It was disturbing to see the bundles of energy engrossed in a world that was far from human interlinkage.

I couldn’t resist asking one of them as to why he could not stay away from his gadgets for a couple of hours. The answer astounded me. He said , “I’ll lose my relevance with others if I am not online!” What a misplaced sense of importance he had harboured.The farce of being socially connected had taken him far away from real life actions.

When I was growing up in the early 80s, I would always be excited to accompany some elder in the family to wherever they would go, whether to the market, wedding or any other social event. We were a bunch of cousins, brimming with enthusiasm and constantly looking for an activity. In fact, we would fiercely compete with each other to be chosen for an outing by one of our seniors. It didn’t matter whether it was a birthday party or going to a temple or even a visit to a doctor. We would make ourselves comfortable in any environment and create our own fun.

A peek into the world around us, helped us understand the complexities of human life very early on. We had so much to learn just by observing others. By the time I came of age, I had subconsciously imbibed a lot from the varied interactions, which added to my knowledge and helped me grow. I could recite a few devotional hymns, had a sketchy idea of what went into the making of delightful pickles that my neighbour made. I even knew our family doctor’s telephone number by heart, in case there was an emergency. At the tender age of 10, I had learnt to operate my bank account. I had become a die hard fan of the Indian Army after listening to stories of valour from my uncle.

The youngsters of today were very different from the ones of yesteryear. It was quite disheartening to see their spark and curiosity buried under a technical jargon. Earlier, when we asked our parents for answers, we would get a detailed perspective on things. Nowadays, children are seeking answers from the net, which was nothing but cold hardware spitting facts and sometimes blurring the line with fiction.

We had come to a time where children were no more holding their grandparents’ fingers and going to the shop for a toffee treat. Their pizzas were being ordered online and delivered at home. No more story sessions that would inspire and light that flame of aspiration. The technology that was meant to bridge the gap of communication or to make the interaction swifter and smoother, had somehow engendered exactly the opposite.

I wished we could bring our young ones to the warmth and excitement of the tangible world and instil in them the art of healthy communication. Perhaps, we could begin by telling them how gratifying it was to say a “hello” rather than typing one.

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor)