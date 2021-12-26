Guest Column | Now, 60 is indeed the new 40

The new-age adage ‘60 is the new 40’ has rapidly gained popularity, so when a friend parroted the elliptical comment, I decided to scratch below its surface.

If one were to paraphrase the adage it means a 60-year-old person in the present times is at par, in terms of energy and passion, with their 40-year-old counterpart in the olden days. It also implies that people now appear much younger than their biological age. This is because youthfulness is prolonged with the help of medical advancements, internet-enabled seamless flow of information, cosmetics, salons and spas. Indeed, one could not guess that my retired colleagues have crossed 60 years of age.

Not only do the elderly look younger, the easy flow of information and the internet have also given them the perspective of a youngster, thereby bridging the generation gap. In sync with the times, one would be hard pressed to find a truly old fashioned person.

Earlier, the older generation, comprising our parents and grandparents, used to be wary of new trends and distrustful of the latest technologies. Our parents did not splurge as much on their clothes and tresses. Our grandparents were even more frugal. Not any more. Nowadays, a 60-year-old person is as trendy and fashionable as a young adult. Salons and spas have sprung up in every nook and corner, and older people can be seen getting facials and dying their hair to get a face lift.

No longer does cataract blur the vision of the old, as medical procedures keep their eyes keen,no longer do older people haunch over canes, they simply get a new pair of knees, and sophisticated dentistry keeps them smiling brightly.

Information Technology has certainly been a great equaliser. The internet has levelled the playing field, where merely being younger yields no advantage. Information is available to one and all on equal footing. Social media has also diluted the age gap to some extent.

An age gap of 15 years in adults is insignificant. The age brackets of 20-35, 30-45, 40-55 are essentially the same. A 45-yera-old mother looks almost as youthful as her 20-year-old daughter, and a 20-year age gap is no impediment to friendship, as everyone is on the same wavelength. A person of 50 exudes the same energy, same keenness, same confidence as a 30-year-old.

I can tell from my own experience that I bond well with persons even two decades younger to me, provided they are somewhat like-minded. To top it all, a curiosity to learn, keenness to travel, passion to pursue hobbies, and uninhibited approach to fun, keep the heart young forever.

( The writer is a Panchkula-based freelance contributor)