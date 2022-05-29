Guest column| Pet parking peeves

One learns several life lessons on the road, but the most humbling experience is finding a suitable parking space. No matter what part of the world you are in, it all boils down to being lucky in parking. It is almost as good as being lucky in love!

Parking is such a leveller that a small car owner can be in the same predicament as a swanky car owner at any given point in time. In fact, it is those riding the humble two-wheeler who evoke envy as they win the tussle hands down, easily squeezing through narrow spaces.Quite often, I am flummoxed by certain over-smart drivers, who quickly usurp the parking slot I have been manoeuvreing my car into. My burning heart hopes that karma catches up with them one day, and they are meted out the same injustice.

My aunt, an old-timer who never had to deal with such woes back in the day, has still not accepted that we are running short of parking space in the 21st century. Hence, she always aims to achieve the incredible feat of parking right in front of her destination. An eternal optimist, she circles the same square several times, and diligently looks for the right nook to park.

My friends in metro cities gave up their quest a long time ago. Many of them do not use their car for commuting locally. The services of a friendly cab are pushed into high gear, while their precious possessions adorn their driveways.Life is all about adjustment, and so is parking. One has to be quick, fastidious and enterprising to be able to slide into an available parking spot. I often take the help of passersby in removing or shifting two-wheelers to carve out parking space.

Belonging to the ‘fair brigade’, I am privileged to get adequate support while hunting for a spot to park. Thankfully, there is no dearth of good Samaritans, who are happy to flex their muscles to help a damsel in parking distress.Of late, I have taken to praying for God’s mercy before stepping out of the house. I ask him to grant me that one little area of this great grand earth.

At times, I am a bundle of nerves during my children’s parent-teacher meet, not so much over the pearls of wisdom that the teacher has in store for my kids, but over the parking chaos outside the school. A friend would always chant incomprehensible words before starting the vehicle. So much for escaping the much ado over parking. I wonder what the mantra for a good spot was. We should start wishing each other health, prosperity, and a good parking space on birthdays.

We have conquered the skies, but have failed to streamline the clutter of vehicles on Earth. With haphazardly parked vehicles, I wonder if we are scoring any brownie points in the ‘neat and tidy’ column of God’s diary. Perhaps, we should wait for new inventions to come into play such as flying gears or robotic cranes to lift vehicles. Till then, I am hoping for better parking sense to prevail on us all.

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based lawyer)