Guest Column | Sorority bonding over K-dramas

The sorority bonding that one experiences when among a bevy of female friends and relatives one finds a kindred soul who is head over heals in love with K-Dramas is akin to finding an oasis in the middle of a desert or sighting land when you are lost in the high seas. It is no less than finding your one and only sibling, whom you had probably lost in the kumbh mela, or finding a misplaced favourite dress after a year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For Indians, the love for dramas or television series probably dates back to the mid-80s. Weekly series such as the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Buniyaad, Khandaan, and Nukkad were not mere shows but an integral part of the average Indian household.

I vividly remember that once during a family gathering, my aunt quipped, “You may say whatever you want, but nobody is more beautiful than our Akshara.” My husband, who has a poor track record as far as TV series are concerned, looked at me quizzically and asked, “I didn’t know your aunt had a daughter named Akshara.” I had to explain it to him in muted tones that my aunt was not talking about her daughter but the heroine of a popular daily show!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian television industry has come a long way and is churning out soap operas and daily series of every variety and genre. However, ever since I started watching K-dramas, I confess, I have not been able to go back to the indigenous dramas. It all started when my younger daughter invited me to watch a Netflix series with her. After watching a couple of an English series, we moved on to Turkish, German and Spanish shows with English subtitles to help us cruise through. It was then that I struck gold with a romantic K-drama based on the love story between a ‘chaebol’ heir and his secretary. The information about the series read– romantic, ‘swoon worthy’ and ‘drool worthy’– terms which were cliché enough to put off a middle-aged woman like me. However, contrary to my expectations, the first scene had me hooked to it. The age factor was hurriedly swept aside as the die-hard romantic in me resurfaced, and not only rejoiced at the ‘sweet nothings’ of the love-sick young couple but also shared their numerous anxieties throughout the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I have watched more than 50 K-dramas. What began as a mere source of entertainment has now become a source of exposure to another society– its culture, tradition, cuisine, music and vocabulary. In a manner similar to our own, parents there also fuss over their children’s education, career prospects and matrimonial aspects.

Like Indians they, too, arrange memorial services for their departed ones. Food is an essential element of their culture and they cherish their cuisine, which is slowly making its way into the world food market. ‘Kimchi’ just like our desi ‘achaar’ is an essential element of their meals, is prepared in almost similar fashion and quantity, preserved over the year and distributed among family, friends and relatives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thanks to ‘hallyu’– the Korean wave of entertainment– Oxford English Dictionary went on to add 26 Korean words to its existing lexis. The words include noona, oppa, hanbok, japchae . Also, the world learned a new language of love through ‘saranghae’ which means I love you popularised by the highly acclaimed series ‘Crash Landing on You’ and also through a number of good looking, chocolate faced ‘oppas’ like Hyun Bin, Park Seo-joon, Gong Yoo and Kim Seon-ho to name a few.

There are critics out there who term these K-dramas not only ‘cringe-worthy’ but also unrealistic, clichéd and inaccurate. However, I feel that they are entertaining and instantly strike a chord with the viewers with their charming locales, technology and talent. What best describes Korean dramas is the fact that despite the dismal circumstances and everyday struggles of their characters, they continue to dole out messages of hope–hope that helps one survive in the darkest of times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

sonrok15@gmail.com

The writer is an associate professor at SD College, Ambala Cantt