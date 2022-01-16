Guest Column | The impatient era of honks, pushes, shoves

The signs and sounds of impatience cacoon us – be it incessant honking, speeding cars, or jam-packed elevators. Wherever one looks one can see public displays of impatience.

Always in a rush, it is our impatience behind the wheel as we speed, blaring horns, which causes a commotion on the roads, and is also the driving force behind road rage.

If one were to take the elevator at a crowded place such as a shopping mall, one will invariably face obstruction while trying to exit as people eager to enter will block the passage. We no longer have the equanimity to allow people inside to file out first, and would rather barge in as soon as the elevator’s doors slide open. A similar phenomenon is seen at railway stations and bus stands as the boarders make a beeline for the seats, before the already seated passengers have the chance to alight.

This is not say that aeroplanes, which mostly serve the elite, are immune to this malady. As soon as a commercial plane touches the runway, passengers on board, unfasten their seat belts and stand up while the plane is still taxiing. People rush to the aisle, hoping to disembark as soon as they can.

One gets front-row seats of this impetuous tendency at cinema halls as people stand up and make a dash for the exit doors as soon as the credits start rolling.

Standing too close to each other in queues, almost touching the person in front, is a regular occurrence. Of course, people rarely stand in lines unless they are made, choosing to muscle their way to the front instead. Even the pandemic has failed to deter people from defying social distancing norms.

Why and what for are we in such a hurry, conspicuously displaying impatience in public? Is there a streak of one-upmanship in us or is impatience simply ingrained in us? Impatience leads to stress, strife, quarrels and even mishaps. Remember the adage ‘haste makes waste’. Stop a while, slow down a bit. For a change, give way to others. Public display of courtesy and civility will benefit us all.

( The writer is a Panchkula-based freelance contributor)