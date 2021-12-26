Guest Column | Walking the tight rope of keeping students online, in-line

‘Am I audible’, ‘Turn your camera on’, ‘Please mute yourselves’ ‘Who’s there?’ are just a few of the phrases that teachers find themselves repeating a handful times each day in the new normal, where a computer screen separates them from their pupils.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The virtual interactions between teachers and students are far from perfect, though we maintain the farce of ‘everything being alright.’ The other day when my friend’s son was attending his online class, he was asked a simple question related to wildlife, which I felt was apt as per his age and grade. However, rather than confidently answering the question, he crumbled and simply turned off the mike and camera. To my utter surprise, he had a Plan B, and later simply told the teacher that the internet connection had been cut off.

This is just the surface of the problems, not only are teachers confronted with fibs such as the one told by my friend’s son, but also flabbergasting, impertinent and cheesy comments. The pandemic has given the students a convenient excuse to slink out of an uncomfortable situation, rather than facing it head-on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Students are turning hostile due to improper redressal and problem solving. It certainly is an alarming situation to see the future of the country turning tail at the slightest challenge.Cheating and copying have become an integral component of our novel education transmission system.

The role of the parents is also changing from that of enforcers to defenders. Dashing into the online classrooms, sneaking out after giving them a clue in the exams and getting into unnecessary debates with teachers has become far too common.

This is unfortunate as the whole concept of learning and education revolves around character building. As Swami Vivekananda, rightly said, “Education is the manifestation of perfection already in the man.”

Thus, a teacher’s job is only to polish the deep rooted credentials. Our character is what we do when we think no one is watching, and online classes are best examples of character manifestations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The missing ingredient in our current education system is inculcation of moral values, irrespective of any strata – primary or secondary. This void has shown its true colours in the non-personal contact mode of content delivery. The greatest fear is that misconduct traverses into delinquency in no time and is catalysed by the irresponsible attitude of parents and ignorant behaviour of some tutors. Appropriate social behaviour and etiquettes are not desirable features, but essential requirements to sustain and progress. Time is ripe, to act together and ensure that in any system of education delivery; students, our prospective nation builders, stay in line!

(The writer is an associate professor at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana)