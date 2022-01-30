Guest Column| Waltzing with the law

Penning a magnum opus of the glorious guardian of legal fraternity, a distinguished jurist and the keeper of Eden Garden of law, who has taught, practised and educated law enforcers, is a daunting task.

In four parts, Balram K Gupta, describes waltzing with the law for six decades in his book, My Journey With Law And Justice. Married to law, for his family law is not a jealous mistress. Late Justice JL Gupta was the umbrella of the family, his son Shireesh, a bright lawyer, daughter Shruti,an erudite law professor and son-in-law, justice Jasjit Bedi,youngest on the Bench.

His wife, Shashi, a homemaker, encourages the law indulgences, but the mistress has seeped into the crevices of the Gupta House, and the book penned, is an illustration of this. From 1980 onwards, as a fledgling,I have learnt law from him and have inculcated his vibrant energy. His book is curtain raiser to the inner workings and moorings of his legal, ethical and moral compass.

He defected to the legal profession after a ripe tenure of teaching law, and scored centuries in a successful law practice. After 22 years he returned to academics,his first love, and of this, his book speaks. His vivid accounts as a lifelong student and teacher of law in the opening part narrate his elocution of law at global centres aimed to re-imagine law. He discusses his legal innings played with diligence, honesty and respect. Money for him was never a consideration.For him, his impressions reveal that the teacher was more overpowering than the lawyer in him.The book divulges his endeavours at national and Chandigarh judicial academies, resulting in an overhaul of teaching concepts. He was and continues to be the Mozart of law. His name will be enshrined in legal and social studies for time immemorial. And of this, I speak, with authority. As a resource person to the academies,I have been privy of enlightenment, just like the prisoners in Plato’s Allegory of the Cave.

Sparkling Ruth Bader Ginsburg till 87, served the US Supreme Court. At 78, our distinguished jurist under Indian Constitution too deserves the Supreme Court Bench, dehors the age bar. The professor Emeritus, senior counsel, parliamentary fellow, judicial administrator,and Rotarian, in his commentary narrates a journey down memory lane. He can be best described as a philanthropist. He invested thought which is more valuable than material wealth. Gupta family is a reincarnation of the bygone Medici Family. The Guptas have invested in society all in name of progressive and consistent development of law for society. The 325 pages of the book are replete with anecdotes and perceptions of justice. Gupta may never have penned a judgment, but has trained minds to read, learn and write.

His writings reveal sharp insights, which make him a leading educator and judicial laureate. His pioneer writings share leaves from the lives of legal giants. His writings on constitutional and administrative law launch readers into a contemporary legal world, captivating till an enticing finish. He writes in short and crisp sentences, a rarity in law. Calling law and literature Siamese twins, he weaves webs his webs. Alive to grim realities perpetuated in a fundamentalist and pandemic driven generation battling constitutional values, his writings are like the pied piper of law.

In essays remembering Sir Robert Jennings, professor Vaughan Lowe quotes, “A lawyer without history of literature is a mechanic, a mere working mason; if he possesses some knowledge of these he may venture to call himself an architect”.

Gupta, like an architect and non-conformist, orchestrates blueprints of judicial education designed to rethink justice in all its hues. As chapters unfold, productive, creative and thought-provoking writings of law reveal that he is still bubbling with judicial energy and can again relive his life. His unparalleled work and thoughts as a legal craftsman require that his book must be read by every law pupil, lawyer, legal commentator and judge. His words of wisdom are rich treasures and learning curves for every student of law. The judicial brotherhood and legal community remains beholden to him.

(The author is a Chandigarh-based lawyer)